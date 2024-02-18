RU RU NG NG
Tenerife vs Eldense prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Tenerife vs Eldense prediction
Segunda Division Spain 19 feb 2024, 14:30 Tenerife - Eldense
Spain, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez
Presenting to our readers the prediction for the match between Tenerife and Eldense, adversaries set to clash in the framework of the 27th round of Segunda.

Tenerife

This season, Tenerife cannot boast of significant triumphs, as the team occupies merely the 15th position. A 4-point gap shields them from the perilous zone, yet the upcoming encounter offers a chance to widen this margin. In their latest skirmish, the club succumbed to a 0-1 defeat away to Villarreal's reserve squad, extending their winless streak to seven matches. Tenerife exhibits a clear emphasis on defense, conceding sparingly and scoring infrequently.

Eldense

After 24 rounds, Eldense sits in the 13th spot in the league standings, trailing the top 6 by 7 points. Even with a buffer game considered, their prospects for promotion remain minimal. In the last round, the club played to a goalless draw on their home turf against Wesca. Eldense can boast of an eight-match unbeaten streak, albeit six of those encounters ended in draws.

Noteworthy Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The first-leg encounter concluded with a resounding 3-0 away victory for Tenerife.
  • Eldense has accumulated 4 victories, as many defeats, and 5 draws on the road, placing them fourth in the division.
  • Tenerife has failed to score in three consecutive matches.

Tenerife vs Eldense Prediction

An enthralling and unpredictable battle between direct rivals is anticipated, with the hosts marginally favored. Tenerife appears to be struggling, whereas Eldense performs decently away from home. Expectations are subdued for a captivating match, one not likely to yield a plethora of goals. Thus, we opt for the bet "both teams to score – no."

