On 18 September 2025, Hong Kong will host the opening match of the AFC Champions League 2 group stage, with local side Tai Po taking on Australia’s Macarthur.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Tai Po will face an Australian club in an official AFC competition for the first time in their history.

Macarthur is considered one of Australia’s youngest professional teams — the club was founded in 2017 and quickly rose to prominence.

Tai Po have won 2 of their last 5 matches.

Macarthur have also claimed 2 victories in their last 5 games.

Tai Po already have experience in Asian competitions: in 2020, the club debuted in the AFC Champions League but failed to progress past the qualifiers.

Match preview:

Tai Po are among Hong Kong’s top clubs in recent years, consistently competing in Asian tournaments. The team relies on disciplined defending and rapid flank attacks, but their squad depth is inferior to that of more storied opponents.

Representing Australia’s A-League, Macarthur enter the contest as favourites. The club boasts a potent attacking line-up and seasoned players capable of deciding matches through individual brilliance. A strong tournament start is crucial for the Australians, who are eyeing a place in the knockout rounds.

This clash promises a duel of contrasting football philosophies: Tai Po are expected to play compact and cautious, while Macarthur will look to impose a high tempo and strike quickly.

Probable line-ups:

Tai Po: Ka-Wing, Daciel, Dujardin, Sividini, Ka-Ho, Silva, Renner, Mikael, Sartori, Medeiros, Fernando.

Ka-Wing, Daciel, Dujardin, Sividini, Ka-Ho, Silva, Renner, Mikael, Sartori, Medeiros, Fernando. Macarthur: Kurto, Talbot, Krslovic, Uskok, Scott, Ikonomidis, Brettan, Rose, Politidis, Soer, Caceres.

Tai Po vs Macarthur prediction:

Both teams are known for their attacking style: Tai Po tend to play aggressively at home, while Macarthur regularly find the net in the A-League, though they are also prone to defensive lapses. The tournament debut will provide extra motivation for both sides, so there’s a strong likelihood that we’ll see goals from both the hosts and the visitors.

Prediction: Both teams to score (Yes).