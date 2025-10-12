Prediction on game Total over 1,5 Odds: 1.4 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 13, 2025, at Juba Stadium in Juba, the 10th round of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will see South Sudan take on Togo.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

South Sudan are winless in their last 6 matches.

Togo have lost 4 of their last 5 games.

South Sudan have conceded 19 goals in 9 matches.

The teams have faced each other only once before.

The only previous meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

Match preview:

Both teams are in Group B, alongside Senegal, DR Congo, Mauritania, and Sudan. The intrigue in this group has all but faded—Senegal lead the way, while South Sudan and Togo sit at the bottom of the table. As a result, this upcoming clash is more about pride and finishing the qualification campaign on a positive note.

South Sudan have struggled throughout qualification, picking up just four points and showing a lack of cutting edge in attack—scoring only three goals while conceding nineteen. In their last outing, South Sudan were beaten 0-5 by Senegal, once again exposing their defensive frailties. Togo, meanwhile, have also failed to find consistency: the team has managed just one win, drawn a few, and suffered several defeats, mixing decent spells with disappointing performances.

Both sides are out of contention for a playoff spot, but the motivation remains: South Sudan will be eager to give their home fans something to cheer about, while Togo will look to end their campaign with a win and improve their record. The hosts are likely to focus on discipline and midfield battles, while the visitors will aim to leverage their experience and capitalize on any defensive mistakes.

This is expected to be a cautious affair with few clear-cut chances. Both teams play conservatively and rarely score, so a low-scoring game—under 2.5 goals—seems likely. A draw looks like a realistic result, though Togo's experience might just give them a slight edge.

Probable lineups:

South Sudan: Mawith, Atendele, Toha, Laku, Adebo, Malish, Chan, Majak, Daniel, Yuel, Okello.

Mawith, Atendele, Toha, Laku, Adebo, Malish, Chan, Majak, Daniel, Yuel, Okello. Togo: Mensah, Fofana, Boma, Djene, Yenoussi, Bode, Romao, Aholou, Klidje, Agbagno, Denkey.

South Sudan vs Togo prediction:

Despite both teams’ modest attacking records, this match could still offer a surprise in terms of goals. With both sides wrapping up their qualification campaigns and no more pressure from group standings, the game could open up and become more free-flowing. South Sudan will be motivated to impress their home supporters, while Togo—boasting a more cohesive attacking line—are likely to exploit any defensive lapses.

Given both teams’ defensive issues and the potential for a “nothing to lose” scenario, a bet on over 1.5 goals looks justified. Even if the match starts cautiously, a single goal could open things up and spark a more attacking contest.

Prediction: Over 1.5 total goals in the match.