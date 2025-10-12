ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions South Sudan vs Togo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 October 2025

South Sudan vs Togo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 October 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
South Sudan vs Togo prediction https://x.com/TheEstorilLad
South Sudan South Sudan
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 10) 13 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Togo Togo
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.4
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On October 13, 2025, at Juba Stadium in Juba, the 10th round of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will see South Sudan take on Togo.

  • See also: Zambia vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • South Sudan are winless in their last 6 matches.
  • Togo have lost 4 of their last 5 games.
  • South Sudan have conceded 19 goals in 9 matches.
  • The teams have faced each other only once before.
  • The only previous meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

Match preview:

Both teams are in Group B, alongside Senegal, DR Congo, Mauritania, and Sudan. The intrigue in this group has all but faded—Senegal lead the way, while South Sudan and Togo sit at the bottom of the table. As a result, this upcoming clash is more about pride and finishing the qualification campaign on a positive note.
South Sudan have struggled throughout qualification, picking up just four points and showing a lack of cutting edge in attack—scoring only three goals while conceding nineteen. In their last outing, South Sudan were beaten 0-5 by Senegal, once again exposing their defensive frailties. Togo, meanwhile, have also failed to find consistency: the team has managed just one win, drawn a few, and suffered several defeats, mixing decent spells with disappointing performances.
Both sides are out of contention for a playoff spot, but the motivation remains: South Sudan will be eager to give their home fans something to cheer about, while Togo will look to end their campaign with a win and improve their record. The hosts are likely to focus on discipline and midfield battles, while the visitors will aim to leverage their experience and capitalize on any defensive mistakes.
This is expected to be a cautious affair with few clear-cut chances. Both teams play conservatively and rarely score, so a low-scoring game—under 2.5 goals—seems likely. A draw looks like a realistic result, though Togo's experience might just give them a slight edge.

Probable lineups:

  • South Sudan: Mawith, Atendele, Toha, Laku, Adebo, Malish, Chan, Majak, Daniel, Yuel, Okello.
  • Togo: Mensah, Fofana, Boma, Djene, Yenoussi, Bode, Romao, Aholou, Klidje, Agbagno, Denkey.

South Sudan vs Togo prediction:

Despite both teams’ modest attacking records, this match could still offer a surprise in terms of goals. With both sides wrapping up their qualification campaigns and no more pressure from group standings, the game could open up and become more free-flowing. South Sudan will be motivated to impress their home supporters, while Togo—boasting a more cohesive attacking line—are likely to exploit any defensive lapses.
Given both teams’ defensive issues and the potential for a “nothing to lose” scenario, a bet on over 1.5 goals looks justified. Even if the match starts cautiously, a single goal could open things up and spark a more attacking contest.
Prediction: Over 1.5 total goals in the match.

Prediction on game Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.4
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Faroe Islands vs Czechia prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 12:00 Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 12, 2025 Faroe Islands Odds: 1.83 Czechia Recommended Mostbet
Chad vs Central African Republic prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Chad vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Chad Odds: 1.62 Central African Republic Bet now 1xBet
Malta vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction Friendly International Today, 13:00 Malta vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Malta Odds: 1.72 Bosnia and Herzegovina Bet now 1xBet
Croatia vs Gibraltar prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Croatia vs Gibraltar: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 12, 2025 Croatia Odds: 1.65 Gibraltar Recommended Melbet
Romania vs Austria prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Romania vs Austria: Can Austria Pull Away from Their Closest Group Rivals? Romania Odds: 1.79 Austria Bet now Mostbet
Lithuania vs Poland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Lithuania vs Poland: Can Poland Secure Second Place in the Group? Lithuania Odds: 1.48 Poland Bet now 1xBet
Lithuania vs Poland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Lithuania vs Poland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Lithuania Odds: 1.68 Poland Recommended 1xBet
Djibouti vs Sierra Leone prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Djibouti vs Sierra Leone. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 12, 2025 Djibouti Odds: 1.68 Sierra Leone Bet now Mostbet
Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Egypt Odds: 1.72 Guinea-Bissau Bet now Melbet
Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC prediction MLS USA Today, 19:00 Austin vs Los Angeles prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 13, 2025 Austin FC Odds: 1.6 Los Angeles FC Recommended Mostbet
Norway U20 vs France U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Norway U-20 vs France U-20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 October 2025 Norway U20 Odds: 1.56 France U20 Bet now Melbet
Uruguay vs Uzbekistan prediction Friendly International 13 oct 2025, 08:45 Uzbekistan vs Uruguay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 13, 2025 Uruguay Odds: 1.75 Uzbekistan Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores