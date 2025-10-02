One of the matches of the second round of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place this Friday at the Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua, where South Africa will host tournament debutants New Caledonia. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

The Africans kicked off their World Cup campaign against one of the tournament favorites—France. Despite a 0-1 defeat, they left a positive impression. The team looked well-organized, played with discipline, and tried to capitalize on counterattacks.

Against a weaker opponent, South Africa will surely take the initiative, as this is their real chance to earn their first points and strengthen their position in the group. It’s worth noting that before losing to France, South Africa had won four matches in a row and were unbeaten in 11 consecutive games.

As for New Caledonia, this is their debut at the World Cup, and the experience proved harsh—a 1-9 defeat to the USA. Still, New Caledonia managed to score a consolation goal and gained invaluable experience against a side superior in all aspects.

In the second round, the team will try to avoid a heavy loss, but their chances of a positive result are slim. The main objective is to play with focus and show progress in their game organization. Notably, the defeat to the USA was their third in a row, but overall New Caledonia almost always finds a chance in front of goal—such was the case both against the USA and in the match against New Zealand in the Oceania Championship.

Probable lineups

South Africa (U20): Smyth-Lowe F., Timba S., Smith T., Nkwali S., Sibiya T., Maku L., Kekana G., April S., Vilakazi M., Rapoo N., Ah Shene J.

New Caledonia (U20): Muller, Hnaissilin, Teanuyen, Nahiet, Levy, Simane, Ouka, Upa, Uiyitsas, Zeter, Brune

Match facts and head-to-head

South Africa narrowly lost to France, showing fighting spirit.

New Caledonia are making their U-20 World Cup debut and have already conceded 9 goals in their first match.

The two teams have never met before in official tournaments.

Prediction

South Africa showed a solid level of play against a strong French side and now have every chance of a convincing win. Given the gulf in class and experience, New Caledonia are unlikely to put up much resistance. I expect a confident victory for the African side by several goals.