RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football South Africa (U20) vs New Caledonia (U20) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025

South Africa (U20) vs New Caledonia (U20) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
South Africa U20 vs New Caledonia U20 prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
South Africa U20 South Africa U20
World Cup U-20 (Round 2) Today, 19:00
- : -
International,
New Caledonia U20 New Caledonia U20
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-4.5)
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the matches of the second round of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place this Friday at the Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua, where South Africa will host tournament debutants New Caledonia. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

The Africans kicked off their World Cup campaign against one of the tournament favorites—France. Despite a 0-1 defeat, they left a positive impression. The team looked well-organized, played with discipline, and tried to capitalize on counterattacks.

Against a weaker opponent, South Africa will surely take the initiative, as this is their real chance to earn their first points and strengthen their position in the group. It’s worth noting that before losing to France, South Africa had won four matches in a row and were unbeaten in 11 consecutive games.

As for New Caledonia, this is their debut at the World Cup, and the experience proved harsh—a 1-9 defeat to the USA. Still, New Caledonia managed to score a consolation goal and gained invaluable experience against a side superior in all aspects.

In the second round, the team will try to avoid a heavy loss, but their chances of a positive result are slim. The main objective is to play with focus and show progress in their game organization. Notably, the defeat to the USA was their third in a row, but overall New Caledonia almost always finds a chance in front of goal—such was the case both against the USA and in the match against New Zealand in the Oceania Championship.

Probable lineups

  • South Africa (U20): Smyth-Lowe F., Timba S., Smith T., Nkwali S., Sibiya T., Maku L., Kekana G., April S., Vilakazi M., Rapoo N., Ah Shene J.
  • New Caledonia (U20): Muller, Hnaissilin, Teanuyen, Nahiet, Levy, Simane, Ouka, Upa, Uiyitsas, Zeter, Brune

Match facts and head-to-head

  • South Africa narrowly lost to France, showing fighting spirit.
  • New Caledonia are making their U-20 World Cup debut and have already conceded 9 goals in their first match.
  • The two teams have never met before in official tournaments.

Prediction

South Africa showed a solid level of play against a strong French side and now have every chance of a convincing win. Given the gulf in class and experience, New Caledonia are unlikely to put up much resistance. I expect a confident victory for the African side by several goals.

Prediction on game W1(-4.5)
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Colombia U20 vs Norway U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 16:00 Colombia U20 vs Norway U20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025 Colombia U20 Odds: 1.96 Norway U20 Recommended Mostbet
USA U20 vs France U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 16:00 USA U-20 vs France U-20 prediction, H2H and likely lineups — October 2, 2025 USA U20 Odds: 1.65 France U20 Bet now 1xBet
Nigeria U20 vs Saudi Arabia U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Nigeria U-20 vs Saudi Arabia U-20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 3, 2025 Nigeria U20 Odds: 1.7 Saudi Arabia U20 Bet now Melbet
Hoffenheim vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 oct 2025, 14:30 Hoffenheim vs Köln prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.6 FC Koln Recommended 1xBet
Verona vs Sassuolo prediction Serie A Italy 03 oct 2025, 14:45 Verona vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 3, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.4 Sassuolo Bet now Mostbet
Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 oct 2025, 15:00 Bournemouth vs Fulham: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 3, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.83 Fulham Bet now Melbet
Osasuna vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 03 oct 2025, 15:00 Osasuna vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Osasuna Odds: 1.56 Getafe Recommended Melbet
Ukraine U20 vs Paraguay U20 prediction World Cup U-20 03 oct 2025, 16:00 Ukraine (U20) vs Paraguay (U20) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Ukraine U20 Odds: 2.72 Paraguay U20 Bet now 1xBet
Panama U20 vs South Korea U20 prediction World Cup U-20 03 oct 2025, 16:00 Panama U-20 vs South Korea U-20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 3 October 2025 Panama U20 Odds: 1.5 South Korea U20 Bet now 1xBet
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 07:30 Leeds vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.43 Tottenham Recommended Melbet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 04 oct 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 4, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.57 Lecce Bet now Melbet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.69 Union Berlin Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores