Shrewsbury vs Crawley Town prediction and betting tips on May 3, 2025

On May 3, at New Meadow, the 46th round of England's League One will see Shrewsbury face Crawley Town. For this match, I'm offering a bet on goals/cards/winner.

Shrewsbury

The team only managed to play in the country's second division back in the 1980s. Since then, they've never returned to that level—though they did have to dip into the Conference, even if only for a season. A couple of years ago, there was a real chance to break out of League One, but they ultimately lost in the playoffs. After that, their results became more and more modest, culminating in a nineteenth-place finish last spring.

This season, the decline continued, and the club has long since been relegated to the fourth division, finishing bottom of the table. Unsurprisingly, they hadn't managed a single win since mid-February. But after a 1-4 defeat to Northampton, they finally broke the streak in the last round—claiming victory over Barnsley.

Crawley Town

After a brief peak at the start of the last decade, the club has been a stable fixture in League Two since 2015. The breakthrough only happened last season, and even that was rather conditional. They finished just seventh in the final standings, but that was enough to enter the playoffs—and they sensationally won those promotion matches!

However, at this higher, somewhat forgotten level, it was much harder to surprise. The newcomers only really looked stronger than Shrewsbury, and overall never left the relegation zone. Still, they ended March with wins over Bristol Rovers and Rotherham, and in April managed to hold league leaders Birmingham to a 0-0 draw. In the last few rounds, they picked up victories against Exeter and Northampton... But they remain four points behind Burton—too much to catch up now.

Match facts

Shrewsbury have lost three of their last five matches

On average, Shrewsbury score 0.89 goals and concede 1.71 goals per match

Crawley Town have won both of their last two games

H2H

In the last six head-to-head encounters, there have been three wins for Shrewsbury and three draws.

Shrewsbury vs Crawley Town prediction

The bookmakers are slightly favoring the visitors. They still have the momentum to pull off a win—so let's back them with a 0 handicap (odds: 1.71).