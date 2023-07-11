RU RU
Main Predictions Shelbourne vs Bohemians predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023

Shelbourne vs Bohemians predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023

Shelbourne Shelbourne
Premier Division Ireland 14 july 2023, 14:45 Shelbourne - Bohemian FC
-
- : -
Ireland, Dublin, Tolka Park
Bohemian FC Bohemian FC
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.06

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.20
Bet now

On July 14, Tolka Park (Dublin) will host the match of the 24th round of the Irish Premier Division, in which Shelbourne will compete with Bohemians. The battle will start at 01:00 CET.

Shelbourne


The club has got a fairly high prestige in Irish football: 13 league titles, 7 national cup trophies and the League Cup victory in 1996. Still, the previous success of “the Reds” dates back to 2006 and, nowadays, the maximum of the team is to be the middle peasants of Irish football. Speaking about the previous season, Damien Duff’s wards brought only the 7th place (out of 10 participants) and even now they cannot reach the top of the tournament standings. Moreover, starting from April, there were only 2 defeats, both were made by St. Patrick’s, in May and June. At the same time, there are not so many victories – “the Shels” reduce their results by the draws too often. It goes without saying that July began with a victory, with a 4-0 score, but the opponent was UC Dublin, the undisputed outsider of the current Premier Division.

Bohemians


The team is in many ways similar to its next opponent. On the one hand, it also has got enough various titles: 11 victories in the championships, 7 Irish Cup trophies and 6 League Cup successes. Nevertheless, having taken the previous golden medals in 2009, then “the Gypsies” did not achieve anything intelligible. And last year brought only the 6th place. The project from the capital holds the current national championship approximately at the same level, in the middle of the table. Although the start was unexpectedly strong – “the Bohs” won 6 out of 7 first matches, but then the team began to win only in every second game and there has been a real decline since May – finally, 9 rounds brought only 1 victory (that was a battle against Sligo Rovers). It seemed that the confrontation with Dundalk could have “stolen” the points: opening the score quickly, the team conceded two goals in return. Nevertheless, the balls scored by O’Sullivan and Afolabi in the 81st and 84th minutes of the game made it possible to achieve a victorious 3-2 result.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Bohemians has not won four times – there were 2 wins and the draws. Speaking about 2023, Shelbourne won the home battle with a 1-0 score and achieved a goalless draw on the away field.

Predictions


Bookmakers give a slight advantage to the hosts. Still, both teams are now playing productively – thus, we bet on “both teams to score: yes” (odd: 2.06).

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.06

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.20
Bet now
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Europa Conference League 13 july 2023, 12:00 Haka vs Crusaders predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Haka Odds: 1.9 Crusaders Recommended 1xBet
Europa Conference League 13 july 2023, 13:00 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Sarajevo predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Torpedo Kutaisi Odds: 2.15 FK Sarajevo Bet now MelBet
Europa Conference League 13 july 2023, 14:00 Vaduz vs Neman predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 FC Vaduz Odds: 1.9 Neman Grodno Bet now Linebet
Europa Conference League 13 july 2023, 15:00 Maribor vs Birkirkara predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Maribor Odds: 1.61 Birkirkara Recommended BetWinner
Copa Sudamericana 13 july 2023, 18:00 Ñublense vs Audax Italiano predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023 Odds: 1.82 Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:15 Messi reveals when he will retire from Argentina national team Football news Today, 15:55 Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent Football news Today, 15:42 PSG signed the Benfica midfielder, who played only one match for the club Football news Today, 15:30 Liverpool captain turns down lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 15:15 Three Premier League clubs will compete for Joao Felix Football news Today, 14:55 Liverpool could buy Juventus striker Football news Today, 14:42 Inter announced the departure of the legend of the club and another goalkeeper Football news Today, 14:30 Harry Kane is ready to move to only one club Football news Today, 14:14 Aston Villa sign Spain defender Football news Today, 14:04 Manchester United beat the English club in a friendly match
Sport Predictions
Football 13 july 2023 Haka vs Crusaders predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Sarajevo predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Vaduz vs Neman predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Maribor vs Birkirkara predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Ñublense vs Audax Italiano predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Libertad vs Tigre predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023 Football 14 july 2023 Shelbourne vs Bohemians predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023