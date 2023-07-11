Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.06 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On July 14, Tolka Park (Dublin) will host the match of the 24th round of the Irish Premier Division, in which Shelbourne will compete with Bohemians. The battle will start at 01:00 CET.

Shelbourne



The club has got a fairly high prestige in Irish football: 13 league titles, 7 national cup trophies and the League Cup victory in 1996. Still, the previous success of “the Reds” dates back to 2006 and, nowadays, the maximum of the team is to be the middle peasants of Irish football. Speaking about the previous season, Damien Duff’s wards brought only the 7th place (out of 10 participants) and even now they cannot reach the top of the tournament standings. Moreover, starting from April, there were only 2 defeats, both were made by St. Patrick’s, in May and June. At the same time, there are not so many victories – “the Shels” reduce their results by the draws too often. It goes without saying that July began with a victory, with a 4-0 score, but the opponent was UC Dublin, the undisputed outsider of the current Premier Division.

Bohemians



The team is in many ways similar to its next opponent. On the one hand, it also has got enough various titles: 11 victories in the championships, 7 Irish Cup trophies and 6 League Cup successes. Nevertheless, having taken the previous golden medals in 2009, then “the Gypsies” did not achieve anything intelligible. And last year brought only the 6th place. The project from the capital holds the current national championship approximately at the same level, in the middle of the table. Although the start was unexpectedly strong – “the Bohs” won 6 out of 7 first matches, but then the team began to win only in every second game and there has been a real decline since May – finally, 9 rounds brought only 1 victory (that was a battle against Sligo Rovers). It seemed that the confrontation with Dundalk could have “stolen” the points: opening the score quickly, the team conceded two goals in return. Nevertheless, the balls scored by O’Sullivan and Afolabi in the 81st and 84th minutes of the game made it possible to achieve a victorious 3-2 result.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Bohemians has not won four times – there were 2 wins and the draws. Speaking about 2023, Shelbourne won the home battle with a 1-0 score and achieved a goalless draw on the away field.

Predictions



