On August 4, Hillsborough (Sheffield) will host a match of the 1st round of the Championship of England, in which Sheffield Wednesday will compete with Southampton. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Sheffield Wednesday



The club is not only one of the oldest in England and, therefore, in the world. It is quite titled, still, it is reasonable to mention that the previous, 4th championship trophy was taken almost a century ago, in 1930. The team took the last, so far, 3rd cup in combination with the Super Cup of the country in five years. Then it turned out only in 1991 to take one trophy in the form of the League Cup. Moreover, “the Owls” not only ever promoted to the Premier League in that century any more, but, changing the owners, alternated years in the Championship and in the lower divisions. For instance, the team spent the previous season in the League One and was promoted only through the play-offs. It is clear that such a team is considered as an underdog by default. To increase the chances of success, it called Xisco Muñoz on the position of the manager – the Spanish specialist replaced Darren Moore, who had been working since 2021, but quarrelled with the owners when discussing a new contract.

Southampton



The team was considered to be an original and strong one. It seemed that only serious investments would be enough to turn into one more Brighton or even Tottenham. And the club received a fairly generous source of financing in the person of the new majority investor, Dragan Šolak. Still, the Serbian investor and the CEO, Ankresen, who has been lured from Brentford, are working “in the long run”. They paid with the so-called “registration” in the Premier League for the decision to buy numerous, but talented youth that is “raw” by default; at the same time, judging by the expensive transfer from Manchester City of young Shea Charles, they did not deviate from the higher mentioned course. It remains to believe that, being in the conditions of the Championship and under the rule of Russell Martin, the new mentor, who has moved from Swansea, it will be possible to at least start making bright progress.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The opponents didn’t play at all for 10 years after 2012. The previous autumn finally brought a cup match – that was a battle at St. Mary’s Stadium, where the favourite hosts went on only on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider the guests to be the favourite, albeit mostly nominal, of the following battle. Still, the club that has been promoted from the League One doesn’t want to start with a defeat at the home arena. Thus, we bet on “both teams to score: yes” (odd: 1.78).

