Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Shakhtar Donetsk vs Besiktas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Besiktas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Besiktas prediction Photo: efl.com / Author unknown
Shakhtar Donetsk
31 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Krakow, Stadion Miejski im. Henryka Reymana
Besiktas
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
One of the matches in the second qualifying round of the Europa League will take place on Thursday at the "Krakovia" stadium in Krakow, Poland, where Shakhtar Donetsk will host Turkish giants Besiktas. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Shakhtar impressed in the first leg — Arda Turan’s team not only withstood the opponent’s away pressure but also converted key chances with elite-level composure. The Brazilian attacking trio deserves special mention, with Kevin shining brightest by netting the decisive goal in the 96th minute. Youngsters like Sudakov and Ochertko are showing maturity beyond their years, while the team as a whole displays tactical flexibility and confidence.

Unlike many sides, Shakhtar have already cleared one Europa League hurdle, ruthlessly dismantling Finnish outfit Ilves — 6-0 on aggregate. With the Ukrainian Premier League about to kick off, the coaching staff have a perfect opportunity to fine-tune the squad in a high-stakes European setting. Arda Turan is building an attacking project, and so far, it looks truly formidable.

For Besiktas, the match in Istanbul was a cold shower. Despite boasting stars like Kokcu, Joao Mario, and Abraham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men fell by a two-goal margin, making their task twice as difficult now. The Turks played aggressively but lost their defensive structure, especially after the break.

Nevertheless, Besiktas still have a fearsome squad capable of a comeback. Abraham has already found the net, and Kokcu can orchestrate play at a high level from midfield. The team will have to go all-in, as an early exit would be a major failure given their summer transfer activity.

Probable lineups

  • Shakhtar Donetsk: Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matvienko, Pedro Henrique; Marlon Gomes, Ochertko, Sudakov; Alisson, Egwinaldo, Kevin
  • Besiktas: Gunok; Svensson, Gabriel, Uduokhai, Jurasek; Tiknaz, Kokcu; Rashica, Rafa Silva, Joao Mario; Abraham

Key facts

  • Shakhtar have scored 10 goals in their last three Europa League matches.
  • Besiktas have lost just one of their last six away games in European competitions.
  • The first leg between these sides was their inaugural head-to-head clash in history.

Prediction

A 4-2 lead after the first leg gives Shakhtar a comfortable cushion, but there’s no room for complacency — Besiktas have enough quality and attacking firepower to make for a tense night in Krakow. Still, the Ukrainians look more cohesive, fresher, and more efficient at this stage of the season. Expect goals from both teams and for the bet, take "Total over 3.0" at odds of 1.70.

Latest News
