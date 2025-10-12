Prediction on game Total over 4 Odds: 1.73 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 14, 2025, the Cote d'Or National Sports Complex (St Pierre) will play host to a 2026 World Cup qualifier between the national teams of Seychelles and Gambia.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

Seychelles have gone 15 matches without a win.

Seychelles have conceded 46 goals in their last 9 games.

Seychelles have scored just 2 goals in 9 matches.

Gambia have netted 20 times in their last 9 fixtures.

Gambia have won 3 of their last 5 matches.

The teams have faced each other only once before.

Their only previous meeting ended in a 5-1 victory for Gambia.

Match preview:

This clash is part of Group F, which also features Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Kenya, and Burundi. The tournament situation is unfolding predictably: Seychelles are bottom of the table with zero points from eight rounds, while Gambia are battling for a place in the upper half and still have a mathematical chance of advancing to the next stage.

The Seychelles national team is traditionally considered one of the weakest on the continent. They have conceded more goals than anyone else in the group and are yet to find the net in the current qualifying campaign. However, playing at home could give the islanders a chance to at least put on a respectable performance for their fans. Their main goal will be to avoid a heavy defeat and show some defensive organization.

Gambia, on the other hand, boast a much stronger squad and play a more structured brand of football. Tom Saintfiet’s men have produced solid results against teams at their level and are capable of confidently controlling proceedings. While their away form can be inconsistent, the quality of the "Scorpions" is on another level, and they will be determined to take all three points to keep their hopes of a successful campaign alive.

Expect Gambia to seize the initiative from the opening whistle, probing for openings down the flanks and with quick passing combinations. Seychelles will likely focus on defense and look to catch their opponents on the counter. The gulf in quality is so significant that an upset appears highly unlikely.

Probable lineups:

Seychelles: Michel, Mothe, Hausl, Fanchette, Mellie, Mathiot, Sopha, Joubert, Raheriniaina, Hoareau, Labrosse.

Michel, Mothe, Hausl, Fanchette, Mellie, Mathiot, Sopha, Joubert, Raheriniaina, Hoareau, Labrosse. Gambia: Gaye, Saine, Gomez, Kinteh, Sanyang, Ceesay, Bajo, Adams, Barrow, Minteh, Sidibeh.

Prediction for Seychelles vs Gambia:

The Seychelles vs Gambia match promises to be high-scoring. The difference in class is enormous: the visitors are far superior and should dominate proceedings. Seychelles’ defense is prone to costly errors, and Gambia know how to capitalize. Expect an early goal and an open, attacking contest.

Prediction: over 4 total goals.