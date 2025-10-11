Prediction on game Total over 4.5 Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 12th, in another round of World Cup qualification, Croatia will host Gibraltar on home soil. Read on for a detailed preview of the match and our prediction.

Match preview

After five rounds, Croatia leads Group L with 13 points. Zlatko Dalic's team has netted 17 goals, conceded just one, and recorded four wins and one draw.

The only draw came in the most recent round against the Czech Republic. Both teams played a cautious game, which was reflected in the final score — 0-0. Additionally, Croatia earned victories over the same Czech Republic (5-1), Faroe Islands (1-0), Montenegro (4-0), and Gibraltar (7-0).

Gibraltar is the undisputed outsider of the group: five defeats in five rounds, two goals scored, and seventeen conceded.

It was against Croatia that Gibraltar suffered their heaviest defeat of the group, and it’s highly likely that another rout could occur in the return fixture.

Probable lineups

Croatia: Livakovic; Jakic, Sutalo, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol; Modric, Sucic, Pasalic; Kramaric, Perisic; Fruk

Gibraltar: Banda; Jolley, McClafferty, Lopes, Valarino; Bent, Scanlon, Clinton; Richards, Jessop, De Barr

Match facts and head-to-head

Croatia has, as expected, won both encounters against Gibraltar

Croatia is unbeaten in its last five matches: four wins and a draw

Gibraltar has lost seven matches in a row

Prediction

Croatia can secure a World Cup berth with a win in this very match, especially with home support and strong form. I expect plenty of goals from the hosts. My prediction: total over 4.5 at 1.65 odds.