ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Croatia vs Gibraltar: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 12, 2025

Croatia vs Gibraltar: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 12, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Croatia vs Gibraltar prediction Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images
Croatia Croatia
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 8) 12 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Varazdin, Stadion Varteks
Gibraltar Gibraltar
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 4.5
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On October 12th, in another round of World Cup qualification, Croatia will host Gibraltar on home soil. Read on for a detailed preview of the match and our prediction.

See also: Faroe Islands vs Czechia prediction and betting tips 12 Оctober 2025

Match preview

After five rounds, Croatia leads Group L with 13 points. Zlatko Dalic's team has netted 17 goals, conceded just one, and recorded four wins and one draw.

The only draw came in the most recent round against the Czech Republic. Both teams played a cautious game, which was reflected in the final score — 0-0. Additionally, Croatia earned victories over the same Czech Republic (5-1), Faroe Islands (1-0), Montenegro (4-0), and Gibraltar (7-0).

Gibraltar is the undisputed outsider of the group: five defeats in five rounds, two goals scored, and seventeen conceded.

It was against Croatia that Gibraltar suffered their heaviest defeat of the group, and it’s highly likely that another rout could occur in the return fixture.

Probable lineups

Croatia: Livakovic; Jakic, Sutalo, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol; Modric, Sucic, Pasalic; Kramaric, Perisic; Fruk
Gibraltar: Banda; Jolley, McClafferty, Lopes, Valarino; Bent, Scanlon, Clinton; Richards, Jessop, De Barr

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Croatia has, as expected, won both encounters against Gibraltar
  • Croatia is unbeaten in its last five matches: four wins and a draw
  • Gibraltar has lost seven matches in a row

Prediction

Croatia can secure a World Cup berth with a win in this very match, especially with home support and strong form. I expect plenty of goals from the hosts. My prediction: total over 4.5 at 1.65 odds.

Prediction on game Total over 4.5
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Orlando City vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Orlando City vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Can Vancouver Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Orlando City Odds: 1.8 Vancouver Whitecaps Recommended 1xBet
Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Inter Miami vs Atlanta United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.72 Atlanta United Bet now Mostbet
Mexico vs Colombia prediction Friendly International Today, 21:00 Mexico vs Colombia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 12 October 2025 Mexico Odds: 1.9 Colombia Bet now Melbet
Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction MLS USA Today, 21:30 Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Seattle Sounders FC Odds: 1.77 Real Salt Lake Recommended Melbet
LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas prediction MLS USA Today, 22:30 Los Angeles Galaxy vs FC Dallas: Can Dallas Extend Their Unbeaten Run? LA Galaxy Odds: 1.66 FC Dallas Bet now Mostbet
Melbourne United vs Cairns Taipans prediction NBL 12 oct 2025, 01:30 Melbourne United vs Cairns Taipans prediction and H2H – October 12, 2025 Melbourne United Odds: 1.65 Cairns Taipans Bet now 1xBet
San Marino vs Cyprus prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 12 oct 2025, 09:00 San Marino vs Cyprus: Can San Marino Steal Points at Home? San Marino Odds: 2.2 Cyprus Recommended Melbet
Zambia vs Niger prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 12 oct 2025, 09:00 Zambia vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Zambia Odds: 1.88 Niger Bet now Mostbet
Faroe Islands vs Czechia prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 12 oct 2025, 12:00 Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 12, 2025 Faroe Islands Odds: 1.83 Czechia Bet now Mostbet
Chad vs Central African Republic prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 12 oct 2025, 12:00 Chad vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Chad Odds: 1.62 Central African Republic Recommended 1xBet
Netherlands vs Finland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 12 oct 2025, 12:00 Netherlands vs Finland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Netherlands Odds: 1.55 Finland Bet now Melbet
Scotland vs Belarus prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 12 oct 2025, 12:00 Scotland vs Belarus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Scotland Odds: 1.65 Belarus Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores