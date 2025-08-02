Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.73 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 4, 2025, the Leagues Cup will feature an intriguing matchup between Seattle Sounders and Santos Laguna. The game will take place at Seattle's home ground, Lumen Field, where the hosts are renowned for their powerful and dynamic performances.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Seattle Sounders and Santos Laguna have faced each other frequently in official matches, mainly in international CONCACAF tournaments and the CONCACAF Champions League.

In their last five official encounters, Seattle Sounders have won 2 matches, 1 ended in a draw, and Santos Laguna claimed 2 victories.

One of the most memorable clashes came in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League, where Seattle triumphed with a commanding 4-1 victory at home.

For the 2025 Leagues Cup, both teams come in highly motivated—Seattle off the back of an emphatic 7-0 win over Cruz Azul, while Santos are looking to bounce back after a defeat in the opening round.

The head-to-head stats point to a fiercely contested rivalry and a high level of competition, promising a spectacular and intense match.

Match preview:

Seattle Sounders head into this fixture in top form, fresh from a dominant opening round win where they dismantled Cruz Azul 7-0. This emphatic victory further cements their status as one of the leading MLS teams and a strong contender for Leagues Cup glory. The Sounders boast a balanced squad, potent attack, and sturdy defense, making them a formidable opponent for any club.

Santos Laguna, on the other hand, have encountered some early challenges in the tournament. They fell to Monterrey in their opening match, but the team has shown the desire and potential to compete—especially with solid defending and quick transitions into counterattacks. The Mexican side is known for its organized play and ability to create dangerous chances, particularly on the road.

The history between these two teams is rich, with numerous meetings across international and regional competitions. Outcomes have always hinged on current form and team mentality. Given the home advantage and motivation, Seattle Sounders are considered favorites, but Santos Laguna have the quality to spring a surprise.

Expect a dynamic and open contest, with both teams battling for midfield control and launching active attacks. Fans can look forward to an exciting football spectacle packed with thrilling moments.

Probable lineups:

Seattle Sounders: Thomas, Regen, Andrade, Nouhou, Roldan, Roldan, Vargas, Ferreira, Rusnak, Kent, Musovski.

Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna prediction:

Given the history between these two sides and their tournament ambitions, expect a match full of intensity, attacking football, and high emotions. Therefore, my prediction is over 3 goals in the match (odds 1.73).