RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Leagues Cup Predictions Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025

Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Seattle Sounders FC vs Santos Laguna prediction Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Seattle Sounders FC
Seattle Sounders FC Seattle Sounders FC Schedule Seattle Sounders FC News Seattle Sounders FC Transfers
Leagues Cup Leagues Cup Table Leagues Cup Fixtures Leagues Cup Predictions
03 aug 2025, 22:30
- : -
International,
Santos Laguna
Santos Laguna Santos Laguna Schedule Santos Laguna News Santos Laguna Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.73
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On August 4, 2025, the Leagues Cup will feature an intriguing matchup between Seattle Sounders and Santos Laguna. The game will take place at Seattle's home ground, Lumen Field, where the hosts are renowned for their powerful and dynamic performances.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Seattle Sounders and Santos Laguna have faced each other frequently in official matches, mainly in international CONCACAF tournaments and the CONCACAF Champions League.
  • In their last five official encounters, Seattle Sounders have won 2 matches, 1 ended in a draw, and Santos Laguna claimed 2 victories.
  • One of the most memorable clashes came in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League, where Seattle triumphed with a commanding 4-1 victory at home.
  • For the 2025 Leagues Cup, both teams come in highly motivated—Seattle off the back of an emphatic 7-0 win over Cruz Azul, while Santos are looking to bounce back after a defeat in the opening round.
  • The head-to-head stats point to a fiercely contested rivalry and a high level of competition, promising a spectacular and intense match.

Match preview:

Seattle Sounders head into this fixture in top form, fresh from a dominant opening round win where they dismantled Cruz Azul 7-0. This emphatic victory further cements their status as one of the leading MLS teams and a strong contender for Leagues Cup glory. The Sounders boast a balanced squad, potent attack, and sturdy defense, making them a formidable opponent for any club.

Santos Laguna, on the other hand, have encountered some early challenges in the tournament. They fell to Monterrey in their opening match, but the team has shown the desire and potential to compete—especially with solid defending and quick transitions into counterattacks. The Mexican side is known for its organized play and ability to create dangerous chances, particularly on the road.

The history between these two teams is rich, with numerous meetings across international and regional competitions. Outcomes have always hinged on current form and team mentality. Given the home advantage and motivation, Seattle Sounders are considered favorites, but Santos Laguna have the quality to spring a surprise.

Expect a dynamic and open contest, with both teams battling for midfield control and launching active attacks. Fans can look forward to an exciting football spectacle packed with thrilling moments.

Probable lineups:

  • Seattle Sounders: Thomas, Regen, Andrade, Nouhou, Roldan, Roldan, Vargas, Ferreira, Rusnak, Kent, Musovski.
  • Santos Laguna: Olguín, Amione, Balanta, Govea, Lopez, Murra, Prieto, Medina, Carillo, Dajome, Sasueta.

Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna prediction:

Given the history between these two sides and their tournament ambitions, expect a match full of intensity, attacking football, and high emotions. Therefore, my prediction is over 3 goals in the match (odds 1.73).

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.73
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Standard Liege vs FCV Dender EH prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 12:15 Standard vs Dender prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Standard Liege Odds: 2.1 FCV Dender EH Recommended 1xBet
Motherwell vs Rangers prediction Scottish Premiership Today, 12:30 Motherwell vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 August 2025 Motherwell Odds: 1.81 Rangers Bet now Mostbet
Marseille vs Sevilla prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Marseille vs Sevilla. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 2, 2025 Marseille Odds: 1.68 Sevilla Bet now Mostbet
Arminia Bielefeld vs Fortuna Duesseldorf prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Arminia vs Fortuna Düsseldorf prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Arminia Bielefeld Odds: 1.54 Fortuna Duesseldorf Recommended 1xBet
Gent vs RAAL La Louviere prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 14:45 Gent vs La Louvière preview, H2H and probable lineups – August 2, 2025 Gent Odds: 1.69 RAAL La Louviere Bet now Melbet
Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction Club Friendlies 03 aug 2025, 07:00 Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.89 Newcastle Bet now Melbet
Greuther Fuerth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Greuther Fürth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 August 2025 Greuther Fuerth Odds: 1.75 Dynamo Dresden Recommended 1xBet
Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.91 Kaiserslautern Bet now Mostbet
Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Magdeburg Odds: 3.75 Eintracht Braunschweig Bet now Mostbet
Genk vs Royal Antwerp prediction Pro League Belgium 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Genk Odds: 1.61 Royal Antwerp Recommended 1xBet
Ajax vs Monaco prediction Club Friendlies 03 aug 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.7 Monaco Bet now Mostbet
Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht prediction Pro League Belgium 03 aug 2025, 10:00 Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Cercle Brugge Odds: 1.75 Anderlecht Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Agram 0 - 3 Athlone Town AFC Ladies Today, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
0
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
3
51’
ZFK Ljuboten 1 - 0 Pyunik Today, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
1
Pyunik
0
51’
Kiryat Gat 0 - 0 Fomget Genclik ve Spor Today, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
0
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
0
12’
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Swieqi United Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Swieqi United
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 12:05 No avoiding controversy! Real and Barcelona may leave EuroLeague for new NBA tournament Football news Today, 11:33 Ukrainian Premier League match between LNZ and Zorya interrupted. What happened? Cricket News Today, 11:13 Stuart Broad returns to Australia in a new role—as Ashes commentator Football news Today, 10:59 MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament Football news Today, 10:27 What a twist! 38-year-old David Luiz returns to Europe Football news Today, 09:59 "I want to see him in a Newcastle shirt again." Howe comments on possible Isak departure Football news Today, 09:24 Shocking decision by Luis Enrique. Donnarumma close to leaving PSG Football news Today, 09:00 Gonzalo García to leave Real? Several La Liga clubs interested in loan move Football news Today, 07:58 Deal agreed! Lukas Hradecky to join Monaco Football news Today, 07:08 The Ukrainian First League match between Inhulets and Bukovyna interrupted! What caused it?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores