Monterrey vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025

On August 4, 2025, Mexican side Monterrey will face off against the American club New York Red Bulls in a Leagues Cup group stage clash. The match will be held at a neutral venue — TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, USA. This is a decisive encounter in Group East 3, with a spot in the playoffs at stake.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

This will be the first official meeting between Monterrey and New York Red Bulls.

The match will be played at a neutral venue — TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, USA.

Monterrey lost their opening group match (2-3 against Cincinnati) and now must win to advance.

New York Red Bulls kicked off the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Guadalajara, courtesy of Emil Forsberg’s 97th-minute goal.

Monterrey have lost their last six matches against American clubs.

Monterrey are among the most decorated clubs in Mexico, but have never won the Leagues Cup.

New York have one of the weakest away records in MLS this season: only 3 wins in their last 10 road games.

Match preview:

Monterrey come into this match in a tough spot: they suffered a 2-3 defeat against Cincinnati in their tournament opener. Now, only a win will keep their hopes of progressing from the group alive. Recent form has been inconsistent — alternating wins and losses, and they have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight consecutive matches. Defensive frailties are evident, compounded by key absences: Salcedo (serious knee injury) and goalkeeper Andrada (broken elbow) are both sidelined.

New York Red Bulls started their campaign with a narrow but dramatic 1-0 win over Mexican side Guadalajara, thanks to a stoppage-time free-kick from Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg in the 97th minute. However, their MLS form has been shaky, particularly away from home — just 3 wins in their last 10 away fixtures. Still, they boast a dangerous attacking duo: Forsberg and the experienced Cameroonian striker Choupo-Moting, who has already netted 13 goals this season.

On paper, Monterrey are clear favorites: they have the stronger squad, higher individual quality, and added motivation after their loss to Cincinnati. Yet, New York have already shown they can battle with Mexican clubs, and if they replicate the focus they displayed against Chivas, they could spring a surprise.

Probable lineups:

Monterrey: Cárdenas, Medina, Guzmán, Ramos, Arteaga, Corona, Aguirre, Ambriz, Torres, Canales, Bertrame.

Cárdenas, Medina, Guzmán, Ramos, Arteaga, Corona, Aguirre, Ambriz, Torres, Canales, Bertrame. New York Red Bulls: Marcucci, Nealis, Nealis, Parker, Edwards, Stroud, Donkor, Mosquera, Carmona, Sofo, Hall.

Monterrey vs New York Red Bulls prediction:

Given Monterrey’s urgent need for points after their frustrating opening loss, I expect the hosts to come out with intensity and attacking intent. Against a Red Bulls defense that has struggled on the road, this should pave the way for a Monterrey victory. My prediction — Monterrey to win (odds 1.92).