RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Leagues Cup Predictions Monterrey vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025

Monterrey vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Monterrey vs New York Red Bulls prediction Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images
Monterrey
Monterrey Monterrey Schedule Monterrey News Monterrey Transfers
Leagues Cup Leagues Cup Table Leagues Cup Fixtures Leagues Cup Predictions
03 aug 2025, 20:30
- : -
International,
New York Red Bulls
New York Red Bulls New York Red Bulls Schedule New York Red Bulls News New York Red Bulls Transfers
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Monterrey
Odds: 1.92
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 4, 2025, Mexican side Monterrey will face off against the American club New York Red Bulls in a Leagues Cup group stage clash. The match will be held at a neutral venue — TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, USA. This is a decisive encounter in Group East 3, with a spot in the playoffs at stake.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • This will be the first official meeting between Monterrey and New York Red Bulls.
  • The match will be played at a neutral venue — TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, USA.
  • Monterrey lost their opening group match (2-3 against Cincinnati) and now must win to advance.
  • New York Red Bulls kicked off the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Guadalajara, courtesy of Emil Forsberg’s 97th-minute goal.
  • Monterrey have lost their last six matches against American clubs.
  • Monterrey are among the most decorated clubs in Mexico, but have never won the Leagues Cup.
  • New York have one of the weakest away records in MLS this season: only 3 wins in their last 10 road games.

Match preview:

Monterrey come into this match in a tough spot: they suffered a 2-3 defeat against Cincinnati in their tournament opener. Now, only a win will keep their hopes of progressing from the group alive. Recent form has been inconsistent — alternating wins and losses, and they have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight consecutive matches. Defensive frailties are evident, compounded by key absences: Salcedo (serious knee injury) and goalkeeper Andrada (broken elbow) are both sidelined.

New York Red Bulls started their campaign with a narrow but dramatic 1-0 win over Mexican side Guadalajara, thanks to a stoppage-time free-kick from Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg in the 97th minute. However, their MLS form has been shaky, particularly away from home — just 3 wins in their last 10 away fixtures. Still, they boast a dangerous attacking duo: Forsberg and the experienced Cameroonian striker Choupo-Moting, who has already netted 13 goals this season.

On paper, Monterrey are clear favorites: they have the stronger squad, higher individual quality, and added motivation after their loss to Cincinnati. Yet, New York have already shown they can battle with Mexican clubs, and if they replicate the focus they displayed against Chivas, they could spring a surprise.

Probable lineups:

  • Monterrey: Cárdenas, Medina, Guzmán, Ramos, Arteaga, Corona, Aguirre, Ambriz, Torres, Canales, Bertrame.
  • New York Red Bulls: Marcucci, Nealis, Nealis, Parker, Edwards, Stroud, Donkor, Mosquera, Carmona, Sofo, Hall.

Monterrey vs New York Red Bulls prediction:

Given Monterrey’s urgent need for points after their frustrating opening loss, I expect the hosts to come out with intensity and attacking intent. Against a Red Bulls defense that has struggled on the road, this should pave the way for a Monterrey victory. My prediction — Monterrey to win (odds 1.92).

Prediction on game Win Monterrey
Odds: 1.92
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Lens vs Roma prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:00 Lens vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Lens Odds: 1.47 Roma Recommended Mostbet
Standard Liege vs FCV Dender EH prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 12:15 Standard vs Dender prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Standard Liege Odds: 2.1 FCV Dender EH Bet now 1xBet
Motherwell vs Rangers prediction Scottish Premiership Today, 12:30 Motherwell vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 August 2025 Motherwell Odds: 1.81 Rangers Bet now Mostbet
Marseille vs Sevilla prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Marseille vs Sevilla. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 2, 2025 Marseille Odds: 1.68 Sevilla Recommended Mostbet
Arminia Bielefeld vs Fortuna Duesseldorf prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Arminia vs Fortuna Düsseldorf prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Arminia Bielefeld Odds: 1.54 Fortuna Duesseldorf Bet now 1xBet
Gent vs RAAL La Louviere prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 14:45 Gent vs La Louvière preview, H2H and probable lineups – August 2, 2025 Gent Odds: 1.69 RAAL La Louviere Bet now Melbet
Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction Club Friendlies 03 aug 2025, 07:00 Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.89 Newcastle Recommended Melbet
Greuther Fuerth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Greuther Fürth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 August 2025 Greuther Fuerth Odds: 1.75 Dynamo Dresden Bet now 1xBet
Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.91 Kaiserslautern Bet now Mostbet
Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Magdeburg Odds: 3.75 Eintracht Braunschweig Recommended Mostbet
Genk vs Royal Antwerp prediction Pro League Belgium 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Genk Odds: 1.61 Royal Antwerp Bet now 1xBet
Ajax vs Monaco prediction Club Friendlies 03 aug 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.7 Monaco Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies Today, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik Today, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor Today, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Swieqi United Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Swieqi United
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:27 What a twist! 38-year-old David Luiz returns to Europe Football news Today, 09:59 "I want to see him in a Newcastle shirt again." Howe comments on possible Isak departure Football news Today, 09:24 Shocking decision by Luis Enrique. Donnarumma close to leaving PSG Football news Today, 09:00 Gonzalo García to leave Real? Several La Liga clubs interested in loan move Football news Today, 07:58 Deal agreed! Lukas Hradecky to join Monaco Football news Today, 07:08 The Ukrainian First League match between Inhulets and Bukovyna interrupted! What caused it? Football news Today, 07:00 Inter considering signing Christopher Nkunku Football news Today, 06:33 Time to say goodbye! Manchester City ready to sell several players Football news Today, 05:40 Newcastle make bid for Šeško. What is the offer? Football news Today, 05:21 Xavi Simons is edging closer to Chelsea! The player missed Leipzig training
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores