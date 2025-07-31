RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025

Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Union Berlin vs Espanyol prediction Photo: rcdespanyol.com / Author unknown
Union Berlin
Union Berlin Union Berlin Schedule Union Berlin News Union Berlin Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
02 aug 2025, 09:30
- : -
International,
Espanyol
Espanyol Espanyol Schedule Espanyol News Espanyol Transfers
Review Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.78
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of Saturday’s friendlies will take place in Berlin, where local side Union hosts Spanish club Espanyol. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with a good chance for a winning outcome.

Match preview

Union Berlin is wrapping up a busy summer, having already played six games—ranging from a 9-1 thrashing of Brandenburg to a recent defeat against Schweinfurt (0-1). Despite a few wins in July, Union have failed to impress in their last three friendlies, failing to win any of them. Even more concerning is that the Iron Ones have scored just once across those three matches, raising questions about their attacking potential.

It’s clear that Steffen Baumgart’s squad is searching for the right balance between physical condition and tactical discipline. Last season, the Iron Ones finished the Bundesliga campaign strongly, securing top-flight survival. In the final round against Augsburg, Union snatched a victory in the 94th minute, but their inconsistency in the second half of the season and a drop in home results are worrying signs.

Espanyol ended last season 14th in La Liga, showing little attacking spark—just 40 goals in 38 matches. Nevertheless, the club has looked sharp in preseason: three wins from their last four games, including a convincing 4-1 victory over Peralada, as well as wins against Southampton (2-1) and Wolfsburg (2-1). Notably, the win over a strong Bundesliga opponent is a testament to Espanyol’s current level of preparation.

Even with a draw against Girona, the Parakeets have hit impressive form in July. The head coach has managed to build a compact defense—just one goal conceded in their last three outings. Meanwhile, the attack has also come alive, especially in matches against British and German opposition.

Probable lineups

  • Union: Rønnow; Døehki, Kverfeld, Vogt; Trimmel, Schäfer, Khedira, Haberer, Juranović; Hollerbach, Ilić
  • Espanyol: Dmitrovic — Bausa, Inojo, Romero — Lozano, Milla, Rubio, Sanchez, Terraz — Fernandez Jean, El-Khiyali

Match facts

  • The teams have never met before on the pitch
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in two of Betis’s last five matches
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in just one of Union’s last five matches

Prediction

Espanyol have looked solid defensively in their summer friendlies and are unlikely to allow Union much freedom—especially as Union have struggled even against lower-tier German sides. Our pick for this match is "Under 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.78.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.78
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim prediction Club Friendlies 01 aug 2025, 06:00 Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and betting tips – August 1, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.85 Hoffenheim Recommended 1xBet
Crystal Palace vs Augsburg prediction Club Friendlies 01 aug 2025, 12:00 Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.54 Augsburg Bet now 1xBet
Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Club Friendlies 01 aug 2025, 13:00 Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025 Fortuna Sittard Odds: 1.52 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Melbet
Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 01 aug 2025, 14:30 Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Schalke 04 Odds: 1.7 Hertha Berlin Recommended 1xBet
KV Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction Pro League Belgium 01 aug 2025, 14:45 Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 KV Mechelen Odds: 1.73 Club Brugge Bet now 1xBet
Elversberg vs Nuernberg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Elversberg Odds: 1.47 Nuernberg Bet now Mostbet
Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.68 Real Betis Recommended Mostbet
Queens Park Rangers vs Brentford prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 10:00 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Queens Park Rangers Odds: 1.68 Brentford Bet now 1xBet
Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 10:30 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.72 Wolfsburg Bet now Melbet
Standard Liege vs FCV Dender EH prediction Pro League Belgium 02 aug 2025, 12:15 Standard vs Dender prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Standard Liege Odds: 2.1 FCV Dender EH Recommended 1xBet
Arminia Bielefeld vs Fortuna Duesseldorf prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 02 aug 2025, 14:30 Arminia vs Fortuna Düsseldorf prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Arminia Bielefeld Odds: 1.54 Fortuna Duesseldorf Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSI Runavik - : - NSA Sofia 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSI Runavik
-
NSA Sofia
-
05:00
AEK Athens - : - Flora Tallinn 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
AEK Athens
-
Flora Tallinn
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Swieqi United - : - Spartak Myjava 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Swieqi United
-
Spartak Myjava
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 19:00 Keylor Navas Praises Pumas’ Mentality After Penalty Shootout Win Football news Today, 18:35 Deportivo Cali Signs Winger Johan Martínez in Last-Minute Transfer Football news Today, 18:05 Cuti Romero Captains Tottenham in Preseason Derby Win Over Arsenal Football news Today, 17:30 Matías Abaldo Close to Joining Independiente Football news Today, 17:00 Chaos Erupts in Boca: Three Players Defy Locker Room Ejection Football news Today, 16:50 Messi's Heated Celebration Toward Cóccaro Ended with a Shirt and an Apology Football news Today, 16:37 The work continues! Girona to loan two more Manchester City players Football news Today, 16:25 River Set to Cash In as São Paulo Nears Enzo Díaz Purchase Football news Today, 16:00 Messi on MLS Ban: “I Need to Compete” Football news Today, 15:34 That's how it's done! Wolverhampton signs David Møller Wolfe
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores