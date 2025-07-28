RU RU ES ES FR FR
SD Raiders vs Macarthur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025

SD Raiders vs Macarthur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
SD Raiders FC vs Macarthur FC prediction
SD Raiders FC
29 july 2025, 05:30
- : -
Australia,
Macarthur FC
Review Tournament grid Prediction
On July 29, 2025, the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup will feature a clash between SD Raiders and Macarthur. Let's take a look at a bet on goals in this encounter.

SD Raiders

SD Raiders represent the New South Wales League 1 and have reached the Australia Cup Round of 32 for the first time in their history. The team is performing solidly in their domestic league—five rounds before the end of the season, they sit in fifth place, just two points behind the leaders, and have a great chance of earning promotion next season.
SD Raiders are in strong form, riding a four-match unbeaten streak with two wins and two draws.

There has never been a head-to-head clash with Macarthur before—this upcoming fixture will be the first-ever meeting between these sides.

Macarthur

Macarthur needs no introduction—one of Australia’s top cup specialists in recent years. The team has won the Australia Cup twice in the last three seasons and is the current holder of the trophy. Last year, Macarthur navigated the competition with authority, defeating every opponent from the quarterfinals onward by a narrow 1-0 margin. In the final, they overcame Melbourne Victory.

In the A-League, Macarthur closed out the season on a disappointing note—no wins in their last three matches, with two losses and a draw, resulting in an eighth-place finish and missing out on the playoffs. Nevertheless, Macarthur consistently lives up to their reputation as a cup team and will be aiming to defend their title once again.

Probable lineups

  • SD Raiders: Figueiro, Ragg, Takagi, Marcic, McGrath, Chinyeze, Veljnic, Suriura, Fernandez, Barlow, Santarossa.
  • Macarthur: Kurto, Boli, Uskok, Jurman, Scott, Brattan, Hollman, Adamson, Ikonomidis, Jakoliš, Soer.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • SD Raiders are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Macarthur have not won in 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • 6 of Macarthur’s last 7 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these teams.

SD Raiders vs Macarthur match prediction

SD Raiders come into the match in good form, while Macarthur, despite inconsistent league results, remain a force in cup competitions. Given that 6 of the visitors’ last 7 games have gone over 2.5 goals and the gap in class between the sides promises an open contest, this clash could be high-scoring. My pick for this match is over 3.5 total goals at odds of 1.53.

