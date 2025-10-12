ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football São Tomé and Príncipe vs Malawi. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 13, 2025

São Tomé and Príncipe vs Malawi. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 13, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Sao Tome and Principe Sao Tome and Principe
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 10) 13 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Malawi Malawi
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5

Odds: 1.7
Odds: 1.7
On October 13, in the tenth round of World Cup qualification, São Tomé will host Malawi on their home turf. Find out more about the teams and get a match prediction in our detailed preview below.

Match preview

São Tomé are the group underdogs, having failed to earn a single point in nine qualification games. Over those nine matches, the team conceded 26 goals and scored only four, which rightfully places them at the bottom of the group table.

In their last five outings, São Tomé managed to net three of their four total qualification goals: against Equatorial Guinea (2:3) and Liberia (1:2), while losing the other three matches by a combined score of 0:11. Their defensive struggles are evident from these results.

Malawi have picked up ten points from eight matches and, thanks to a superior goal difference, are ahead of Equatorial Guinea, sitting fourth in the group. In their last five fixtures, Patrick Mabedi’s side suffered three defeats, celebrated one win, and secured one draw.

In the previous round, Malawi hosted Liberia: the home side dominated possession and dictated play, but by the 62nd minute they were trailing 0-2 to Liberia, whose quick counterattacks paid off. However, between the 72nd and 80th minutes, Malawi struck twice, showing real character to finish the match 2-2.

Probable lineups

São Tomé: Bonfim; A. Neves, Vava Pequeno, D'Almeida, Fernandes; Andrade Male, Braganca, J. Neves, Dola; Lumungo, Chidinho
Malawi: Thole; Chembezi, Petro, Lungu, Lameck; Aaron; Njaliwa, Singini, Mpingnajira; Mwaungulu, Mhango

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The only previous meeting between these teams ended in a 3-1 win for Malawi
  • São Tomé have lost seven matches in a row
  • Malawi have scored in each of their last three games

Prediction

São Tomé struggle defensively, but occasionally surprise with their attacking play. This match has no tournament significance, so there’s no pressure on the players. I expect an open, high-scoring affair from both sides. My prediction: total over 2.5 goals at 1.7

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores