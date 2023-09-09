RU RU NG NG
European Championship 12 sep 2023, 14:45 Romania - Kosovo
Arena Nationala, Bucharest
Prediction on game Kosovo wont lose
Odds: 1.93

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

On September 12, Arena Nationala (Bucharest) will host the match of the 6th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Romania will compete with Kosovo. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Romania


The national team was good during the time of Hagi and other talents at the end of the previous century. Recently, it is far from repeating the higher mentioned result. It only made it to the Euro 2016, although that tournament ended with one draw and a couple of defeats there. Still, now the team was really lucky with the draw – it is quite possible to finish in the second place in this group. “The Yellows” started well, beating a couple of outsiders, Andorra and Belarus, in the spring, and sharing the points with the stronger ones, Kosovo and Switzerland, in June. The current “window” began with an important confrontation with another competitor, Israel. Having managed to open the score, the team ended up conceding a goal in response after the break, ultimately losing 2 important points rather than earning 1.

Kosovo


The team has had official status for less than a decade. Nevertheless, it has already been able to at least win the group in the League D of the Nations League, showing that it is clearly stronger than the outsiders. On the other hand, “the Dardanians” should not be overestimated. Speaking about the previous qualification, they managed to win only 1 out of 8 matches. The team also couldn’t win this year, moreover, the draws in the battles against Israel, Andorra and Romania were followed by the failure in the match with the Belarusians. That was kind of the last straw and the management parted ways with the status mentor, Alain Giresse. The position was taken by the permanent “acting” specialist, Glikha. His first confrontation was against the main favourite, Switzerland. And thanks to the double of the scorer, Muriqi, the team managed to share the points with “the Neutrals”. Moreover, Vedat established the final 2-2 draw in the 4th added minute of the game. However, that result does not particularly improve the chances of competing for a general success in the tournament – the team needs to win.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The goalless draw in June was the first head-to-head match between these opponents.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider the hosts to be the favourite of the following battle. Still, it will be difficult for them to play as number one, and the guests have enough smart players. We expect that Kosovo will not lose (odd: 1.93).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
