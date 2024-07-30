Rapid vs Wisla Krakow prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.64 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the second leg of the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, a match between Austria's Rapid Vienna and Poland's Wisła Kraków will take place on Thursday, August 1st. The game is scheduled to start at 20:30 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been prepared by Dailysports experts.

Rapid

Rapid is historically one of Austria's strongest clubs, with a rich history and experience in European competitions, although they haven't won anything significant in a long time.

Last season, the team finished fourth in the Austrian Bundesliga and lost only once in this offseason. Rapid started the new campaign with a victory in the Austrian Cup against modest Neusiedl.

Wisła Kraków

Wisła is considered a well-known club with a decent history at the top level of Polish football. Interestingly, the legendary Kuba Błaszczykowski ended his career here.

Last year, the team from Kraków won the Polish Cup but continues to play in the country's second-tier league. This situation adds even more intrigue to this matchup.

Interesting facts and head-to-head matches

Rapid has won both matches at the start of this season.

Wisła defeated Llapi from Kosovo twice in the previous round.

Rapid won the first leg 2-1.

Rapid — Wisła Kraków Prediction

I don't think the visitors, given their current level, will be able to challenge a stronger opponent for a place in the next stage. My bet is on total goals under 3.5.