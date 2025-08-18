Prediction on game Win Racing Club Odds: 1.63 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 20, 2025, the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 will see Argentina's Racing Avellaneda host Uruguay's Peñarol. Let's break down the best bet for the winner of this thrilling encounter.

Racing Avellaneda

The Argentine side, Racing, is a seasoned contender on the international stage, time and again proving their pedigree in the Copa Libertadores. In 2023, they reached the quarterfinals, narrowly losing to Boca Juniors. This season, Racing powered through the group stage, topping their group with 13 points and an impressive goal difference—14 scored and just 3 conceded. However, they stumbled in the first leg of the Round of 16 against Peñarol: in a tightly contested match, the Argentines conceded late and now face the challenge of overturning the deficit at home.

It’s worth noting that Racing's current form raises some concerns. During the group stage, the team looked dominant both in the league and in the Libertadores, finishing third in their Apertura group and reaching the playoffs, only to be eliminated in the Round of 16 by Platense, who went on to win the title. In the Argentine Cup, Racing advanced to the quarterfinals and are still in the hunt, but in the newly started Clausura, they've hit a slump—just 4 points from five rounds and 14th place, with no wins in their last three matches (two defeats and a draw).

This clash with Peñarol marks the first-ever international meeting between these clubs, adding an extra layer of intrigue and excitement. The upcoming home fixture is a do-or-die moment for Racing—a chance to reassert their quality and keep their quarterfinal ambitions alive.

Peñarol

Uruguayan powerhouse Peñarol comes into this Copa Libertadores campaign as the 2024 champions of Uruguay. However, in last year's Apertura, they only finished fourth, with the title going to Liverpool Montevideo. In the ongoing Clausura, Peñarol is off to a solid start: after three rounds, they sit third with 6 points. That said, their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 away defeat to Boston River, snapping a six-match unbeaten run that included five wins and a draw.

Internationally, Peñarol boasts a wealth of experience. Last season, they reached the Libertadores semifinals, bowing out only to eventual champions Botafogo. In this year’s competition, the Uruguayans again looked composed in the group stage: they finished second, level on points with group leaders Vélez (Argentina), missing out on top spot only due to goal difference.

In the Round of 16, Peñarol made home advantage count, securing a crucial victory over Racing in the first leg. Now, heading into the return match, they’ll be focused on defending their slim lead and edging closer to another deep run in the tournament.

Probable lineups

Racing Avellaneda: Cambeses, Colombo, Pardo, Di Cesare, Rojas, Almendra, S. Zucculini, Mura, Vergara, Konechny, Martinez.

Cambeses, Colombo, Pardo, Di Cesare, Rojas, Almendra, S. Zucculini, Mura, Vergara, Konechny, Martinez. Peñarol: Cortés, Suárez, Méndez, Herrera, Oliveira, Trindade, Sosa, Cabrera, David Terans, Villalba, Silvera Cabo.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Racing have failed to win 4 of their last 5 matches.

Racing have lost 3 of their last 4 home games.

Racing have scored first in 4 of their last 5 matches.

Peñarol have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

4 of Peñarol’s last 5 away games have featured over 2.5 goals.

The first leg between these teams ended in a 1-0 win for Peñarol.

Prediction for Racing Avellaneda vs Peñarol

Racing are currently experiencing a dip in form. They impressed in the previous Apertura and group stage of the Copa Libertadores, but their recent performances have been far from convincing. Peñarol, on the other hand, are seasoned campaigners with a strong streak—just one loss in their last six games and a confident group stage showing, having reached the semifinals last year. Despite this, the home leg against Peñarol is crucial for Racing to overturn their first-leg defeat. It’s the perfect chance to snap their poor run and book a spot in the quarterfinals. My pick for this match is a Racing Avellaneda win at odds of 1.63.