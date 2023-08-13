RU RU
Queens Park Rangers Queens Park Rangers
EFL Cup England 16 aug 2023, 14:45 Queens Park Rangers - Norwich
England, London, Loftus Road
Norwich Norwich
On August 16, Loftus Road (London) will host the 1/64 final match of the EFL Cup, in which QPR will compete with Norwich. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

QPR


The club has won only 1 full-fledged trophy, the FA Cup, in its entire history, back in 1967. At the same time, it took part in the Super Cup at the beginning of the previous one twice, but lost in both of them, in 1908 and 1912. It was not always possible to stay in the elite division, moreover, the club even briefly rolled back to the League One at the beginning of the current century. Then, however, Tony Fernandez’s enthusiasm and money, which he had invested, turned out to briefly return to the Premier League. Later, it was found that “the Super Hoops” were too creative in their reporting, which almost led to fatal problems. There was only a slight fright, but now the team from the capital is behaving modestly, not “sticking” out of the championship. As for the previous season, Ainsworth, having come during the draw, and his new wards retained the so-called “registration” not without difficulty – they finished in the 20th position. The new championship, however, started with a 0-4 score in the battle against a neighbour, Watford. Still, then the team “pulled” out a 2-1 victory over Cardiff.

Norwich


The team was left without the traditional mentor, Farke, in the course of the last but one season. Obviously, the management was reasonably afraid that he, having promoted his wards to the Premier League, would not keep the club there again. As a result, performing without the German specialist, they still did not retain the so-called “registration” in the top British division. Moreover, it, taking the 13th place, failed in the Championship – and that happened when everyone was waiting for leadership. One way or another, Wagner, who has come in the winter, still remains in his position – there exists a belief that the German mentor will adequately spend a full season even without departed Pukki. “The Canaries” started with a heavy, but strong-willed victory over Hull – they “snatched” a 2-1 score just before the final whistle. And then there was a battle against Southampton, which had “fallen” out of the Premier League, and ended in a spectacular 4-4 draw.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Generally speaking, Norwich has pretty good head-to-head statistics. Still, the teams played two draws in the previous season.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider the guests to be the favourite of the following battle. Still, it is more reasonable to bet on “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.85).

