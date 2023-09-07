RU RU NG NG
European Championship 09 sep 2023, 14:45 Romania - Israel
Arena Nationala
September 9 will be a qualifying match of the European Championship between the national teams of Romania and Israel. Both teams have chances to advance from the group, so the confrontation promises to be interesting.

Romania national team

At the moment, the team has scored 8 points after four games played and is second in the group.

The Romanians are only two points behind the leader, the Swiss team.

Prior to that, the team was stronger than the national teams of Andorra and Belarus, tied with Kosovo and in the last match unexpectedly drew with Switzerland with a score of 2:2.

Interestingly, the Romanians have not played in the main part of the European Championship for a long time. The last time they went to the Euros was in 2016, and now they again have excellent chances to qualify for the final tournament.

Israel national team

This team, despite a good line-up, has never qualified for the European Championships in its history.

In the current qualifying round, they are in third place, one point behind Romania. In past qualifying matches, Israel defeated Belarus and Andorra, drew with Kosovo, but lost to Switzerland.

Switzerland, Romania and Israel continue to fight for a way out of the group in this group.

Interesting facts and prediction for the match

The teams played four matches with each other and on victories the score was 2:0 in favor of Romania.

In the updated FIFA rankings, Romania is 48th, while Israel is 75th.

The game is very important for both teams fighting for 2nd place. Each of the past meetings of these rivals took place in a tense struggle, and in all of them goals were scored by both teams.

I will believe the statistics and bet on the outcome of "both teams to score" for 1.95.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
