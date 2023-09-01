Prediction on game Win Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.55 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 3, the match of the fourth round of the French championship will take place, in which Lyon will host the reigning national champion PSG at home.

Lyon

If a few years ago the “weavers” were direct competitors of the Parisians in the fight for the gold medals of the championship of France, now, after three rounds, Lyon is in the relegation zone.

In the first three games of the national championship, the team scored only one point, losing two meetings and drawing once. In three meetings of Ligue 1, Lyon scored only two goals, while conceding six goals into their own net.

PSG

The Parisians also started the season not in the best way and after three rounds they are only on the eighth line in the standings. After two draws in a row, PSG managed to get a long-awaited victory and now has five points in its asset.

The leading Monaco PSG is two points behind and, under certain circumstances, the Parisians can break into first place in the standings already in the fourth round.

History of confrontation

Between themselves, the teams played 106 matches and 45 of them ended in victory for the capital team. On account of Lyon 32 wins, the rest of the meetings ended in a draw.

Last season, the teams exchanged minimal away wins with a score of 1:0. In general, the recent matches between these teams have not been very productive.

Match prediction

The Parisians are considered the clear favorite of the confrontation, although the odds for their victory are quite high - 1.55. It seems to me that the guests will not leave without a victory in this meeting.