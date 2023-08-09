Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

In the match of 1/64 finals of the English League Cup will take place confrontation between Leeds and Shrewsbury Town.

"Leeds"

The team last season showed not the most impressive results in the English Premier League, finishing 19th. As a result, Leeds started the new season in the Championship. In general, for the new season, the task of the titled English club is to return to the elite division.

During the summer break, the team played several friendly matches, scoring two victories. In the first match of the new season, Leeds drew 2-2 against Cardiff City.

Shrewsbury Town

This team plays in the First League of England, where they finished 12th last season. This is the third strongest division in England.

Shrewsbury Town went undefeated in four friendlies over the summer and drew 1-1 three times.

In the first round of the new season, Shrewsbury Town defeated Cheltenham 1-0.

Statistics and forecast

Bookmakers believe that Leeds is the favorite for the match. The team is undefeated in their last three games.

Shrewsbury Town are undefeated in their last four games, drawing 1-1 three times.

Between themselves, the teams met once, and then Leeds won with a score of 4:0.

Match prediction

Here you can see a confident victory for Leeds. The team is set to return to the elite of English football and the League Cup will give them additional chemistry after the departure of key players.

It seems to me that in this game Leeds will score a lot of goals against a weaker opponent. My bet is Leeds to win with a handicap of goals (-1.5).