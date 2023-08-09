RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Leeds vs Shrewsbury Town 9 August 2023

Prediction for Leeds vs Shrewsbury Town 9 August 2023

Prediction for Leeds vs Shrewsbury Town 10 August 2023
Leeds Leeds
EFL Cup England Today, 14:45 Leeds - Shrewsbury
-
- : -
England, Leeds, Elland Road
Shrewsbury Shrewsbury
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now

In the match of 1/64 finals of the English League Cup will take place confrontation between Leeds and Shrewsbury Town.

"Leeds"

The team last season showed not the most impressive results in the English Premier League, finishing 19th. As a result, Leeds started the new season in the Championship. In general, for the new season, the task of the titled English club is to return to the elite division.

During the summer break, the team played several friendly matches, scoring two victories. In the first match of the new season, Leeds drew 2-2 against Cardiff City.

Shrewsbury Town

This team plays in the First League of England, where they finished 12th last season. This is the third strongest division in England.

Shrewsbury Town went undefeated in four friendlies over the summer and drew 1-1 three times.

In the first round of the new season, Shrewsbury Town defeated Cheltenham 1-0.

Statistics and forecast

Bookmakers believe that Leeds is the favorite for the match. The team is undefeated in their last three games.

Shrewsbury Town are undefeated in their last four games, drawing 1-1 three times.

Between themselves, the teams met once, and then Leeds won with a score of 4:0.

Match prediction

Here you can see a confident victory for Leeds. The team is set to return to the elite of English football and the League Cup will give them additional chemistry after the departure of key players.

It seems to me that in this game Leeds will score a lot of goals against a weaker opponent. My bet is Leeds to win with a handicap of goals (-1.5).

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now
Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Panathinaikos vs Marseille 9 August 2023 Champions League Today, 14:00 Prediction for Panathinaikos vs Marseille 9 August 2023 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.86 Marseille Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa 9 August 2023 Champions League Today, 14:30 Prediction for Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa 9 August 2023 Slovan Bratislava Odds: 1.83 Maccabi Haifa Bet now MelBet
Prediction for Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers 9 August 2023 EFL Cup England Today, 14:45 Prediction for Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers 9 August 2023 Ipswich Odds: Bristol Rovers
Prediction for Rangers vs Servette 9 August 2023 Champions League Today, 14:45 Prediction for Rangers vs Servette 9 August 2023 Rangers Odds: 1.6 Servette FC Recommended MelBet
Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 EFL Cup England Today, 14:45 Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Ipswich Odds: 1.87 Bristol Rovers Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:00 Bayern leader lured with huge money to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 06:00 The first coaching resignation of the season is brewing in Ukrainian football Football news Today, 05:00 Chelsea are looking for an urgent replacement for the injured striker Football news Today, 04:00 First Premier League manager resignation Football news Today, 03:00 Xavi personally responded to the rumors about the return of Neymar to Barcelona Football news Today, 02:00 PSG make another strange decision on Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 01:50 Lazio announce €12m signing for Danish striker Football news Today, 01:25 Newcastle sign Chelsea academy star for €37m Football news Today, 01:00 Barcelona announce signing of 16-year-old German talent Football news Today, 00:00 PSG will not buy a talented Barcelona striker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Panathinaikos vs Marseille 9 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa 9 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers 9 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Leeds vs Shrewsbury Town 9 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Rangers vs Servette 9 August 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Burton vs Leicester 9 August 2023 Football Today Benfica vs Porto predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Boca Juniors vs Nacional 10 August 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Struga vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023