In the match 1/64 finals of the English League Cup will meet "Burton" and "Leicester".

"Burton"

Last season, "Burton" played in the third division of strength in England and finished 15th in the standings. In preparation for the new season, the team played nine friendly matches, allowing only two defeats.

In the first round of the new season, “Burton” quite expectedly lost to the more formidable “Blackpool” with a score of 0:2.

"Leicester"

Leicester were fighting for survival in the English Premier League last season and finished 18th in the standings, saying goodbye to the elite of English football.

During the pre-season, the Foxes played just three friendlies, winning two and losing 0-4 to Liverpool.

In the first match of the season, Leicester beat Coventry 2-1 at home.

Statistics and facts

The bookmakers expect Leicester to have no major problems in this match. In their last five matches, Leicester have lost one and won four, while Burton have lost their last two matches, conceding two goals in each.

Interestingly, the teams last met in 2021 and then Burton was stronger in the penalty shootout.

Forecast

I believe that nothing should prevent the guests from getting a landslide victory in this match. More recently, Leicester became the champion of England and is now striving to return to the elite division, so participation in the English League Cup can give the team additional emotions.

We will bet on Leicester to win with a one-goal handicap (-1).