Prediction for Brest vs Rennes 2 September 2023

Brest Brest
Ligue 1 France 02 sep 2023, 11:00 Brest - Rennes
-
- : -
France, Brest, Stade Francis le Ble
Rennes Rennes
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Brest wont lose
Brest and Rennes will play in the match of the fourth round of the French championship. The meeting will take place on Saturday, September 2.

Brest

Brest has not spoiled its fans with results for a long time, and the team's biggest achievement in past seasons was a place in the middle of the table without a struggle to maintain status.

In the new season, there is reason for joy. After three matches played in the French championship, Brest is in fourth place, which makes it possible to play in the Champions League. Of course, the end of the season is still far away, but in general, the team's performance evokes pleasant feelings.

In the first round of the new season, Brest beat Lens 3:2, after which there was a victory over Le Havre with a score of 2:1. In the last round Brest lost away to Marseille with a score of 0:2, but even there the team did not look like whipping boys.

Rennes

In the first rounds, Rennes also met with Lance and Le Havre, as well as with Metz.

In the first round, Rennes destroyed Metz at home with a score of 5:1, after which there were two draws - with Le Havre and Lens.

Thus, Rennes has never lost in the new season and is now sixth in the standings with five points.

Interesting Facts

Rennes have scored at least 2 goals in 6 of their last 7 matches. In addition, the team has not lost in the last 7 matches.

Prediction for the match Brest - Rennes

The favorites according to the bookmakers are the players of the away team, although Brest will obviously not be easy prey. I personally doubt that Rennes will be able to take away three points and I will bet on the outcome of 1X at odds of 1.73.

Kenley Ward
