Porto vs Atletico prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 3, 2025

On August 3, 2025, as part of their preseason preparations, Porto and Atletico Madrid will clash in a friendly match. Let’s dive into the prospects for goals in this intriguing encounter.

Porto

Porto have endured yet another season without a championship—marking the third consecutive year the club has failed to capture the Portuguese title. Their last league triumph dates back to the 2021-2022 season. In the last two campaigns, Porto have consistently finished in third place, trailing behind Benfica and Sporting.

After the league ended, the team had virtually no break, immediately heading into the Club World Cup. Porto’s campaign there was disappointing: they failed to advance from the group stage, recording two draws—0:0 against Palmeiras and a thrilling 4:4 with Al Ahly—before falling 1:2 to Inter Miami.

Upon their return, the players were granted a month’s rest and are only now beginning to regain match fitness. Porto have already played a friendly against Twente, securing a 2:1 victory.

Their next test will be a friendly against Athletic, before the Portuguese league campaign kicks off. Porto will open the new season at home against Vitoria Guimaraes.

Atletico

Atletico Madrid, much like Porto, finished in their customary spot in La Liga, trailing Real Madrid and Barcelona. Also mirroring their opponents, Atletico quickly set out for the Club World Cup. They opened with a heavy 0:4 defeat to PSG but bounced back with two wins—3:1 over Seattle Sounders and 1:0 against Botafogo.

Despite finishing level on points with their rivals, Atletico missed out on the knockout stage due to goal difference and exited the tournament. Since then, the team has not played any matches, making this clash with Porto their first friendly of the preseason. A test against Newcastle is scheduled next, followed by the La Liga opener away to Espanyol.

Porto and Atletico share a rich head-to-head history—across 10 matches, Atletico hold a slight edge: 4 wins for the Madrid side, 3 draws, and 3 victories for Porto. Their last meeting came in the 2022 Champions League group stage, with both teams securing home wins by a 2:1 margin.

Probable lineups

Porto: Costa, Froholdt, Sainz, Samu, Varela, Veiga, Zaidu, Pepe, Perez, Prpic, Fernandes.

Costa, Froholdt, Sainz, Samu, Varela, Veiga, Zaidu, Pepe, Perez, Prpic, Fernandes. Atletico: Oblak, Galan, Le Normand, Gimenez, Llorente, Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Lemar, Sorloth, Alvarez.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Porto have failed to win in 4 of their last 5 matches.

3 of Porto’s last 4 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 3 of Porto’s last 4 matches.

Atletico Madrid have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

4 of Atletico Madrid’s last 5 games featured over 2.5 goals.

3 of the last 4 head-to-head games have seen over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Porto vs Atletico match prediction

Porto and Atletico are two resilient, experienced sides that consistently sit among the elite in their respective leagues. Both teams enter this match after a brief break, owing to their participation in the Club World Cup. With only a handful of friendlies left before the new season kicks off, expect a competitive contest—despite its friendly status, both clubs will be eager to showcase their quality. This matchup promises plenty of attacking action, with goals likely at both ends. My pick for this one: over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.61.