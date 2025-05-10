Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.69 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

One of the featured matches of the upcoming MLS regular season matchday will take place on Sunday at Subaru Park, where the local Philadelphia Union will host Columbus Crew. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Philadelphia Union continue to hold their ground confidently near the top of the standings, currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference table with 22 points from 11 matches. Bradley Carnell’s side have shown remarkable consistency all season, recording seven wins, one draw, and just three defeats.

The team’s attacking output is impressive—21 goals scored and only 10 conceded—highlighting both a reliable defense and clinical finishing up front. The Union have been especially dominant at home, securing four wins and suffering just one loss in six games at their own stadium. Their most recent victory, a 2-1 away win over Montreal, only strengthened the squad’s self-belief.

Columbus Crew are enjoying a terrific campaign as well and currently top the Eastern Conference with 24 points from 11 matches. Under Wilfried Nancy’s guidance, the team has played with confidence, registering seven victories, three draws, and suffering just a single loss.

An impressive away record (three wins and one draw in four road games) makes Columbus a serious threat even on unfamiliar turf. Their potent attack is paying dividends—18 goals scored and 10 conceded. In their latest fixture, a 4-2 win over Charlotte FC, the Crew showcased their attacking firepower and their ability to ruthlessly exploit defensive lapses.

Probable lineups

Philadelphia Union: Rick A. – Diego, Glesnes J., Mahanya O., Mbaizo O. – Bueno J., Sullivan K., Rafanello J., Bedoya A. (C) – Damiani B., Uhre M.

Match facts and head-to-head

Columbus Crew have beaten their opponent in each of the last three encounters

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in three of the last five meetings

The "Both teams to score" bet has hit in four of the last five matches

Prediction

Columbus Crew will be aiming to extend their unbeaten away streak and solidify their lead at the top when they face Philadelphia. On the other hand, the Union are strong at home, making the match result a risky bet. Our pick is "both teams to score" at odds of 1.69.