RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football MLS USA Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction Photo: MLSsoccer.com / Author unknown
Philadelphia Union Philadelphia Union
MLS USA 10 may 2025, 19:30 Philadelphia Union - Columbus Crew
-
- : -
USA, Chester, Subaru Park
Columbus Crew Columbus Crew
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.69

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now

One of the featured matches of the upcoming MLS regular season matchday will take place on Sunday at Subaru Park, where the local Philadelphia Union will host Columbus Crew. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Philadelphia Union continue to hold their ground confidently near the top of the standings, currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference table with 22 points from 11 matches. Bradley Carnell’s side have shown remarkable consistency all season, recording seven wins, one draw, and just three defeats.

The team’s attacking output is impressive—21 goals scored and only 10 conceded—highlighting both a reliable defense and clinical finishing up front. The Union have been especially dominant at home, securing four wins and suffering just one loss in six games at their own stadium. Their most recent victory, a 2-1 away win over Montreal, only strengthened the squad’s self-belief.

Columbus Crew are enjoying a terrific campaign as well and currently top the Eastern Conference with 24 points from 11 matches. Under Wilfried Nancy’s guidance, the team has played with confidence, registering seven victories, three draws, and suffering just a single loss.

An impressive away record (three wins and one draw in four road games) makes Columbus a serious threat even on unfamiliar turf. Their potent attack is paying dividends—18 goals scored and 10 conceded. In their latest fixture, a 4-2 win over Charlotte FC, the Crew showcased their attacking firepower and their ability to ruthlessly exploit defensive lapses.

Probable lineups

  • Philadelphia Union: Rick A. – Diego, Glesnes J., Mahanya O., Mbaizo O. – Bueno J., Sullivan K., Rafanello J., Bedoya A. (C) – Damiani B., Uhre M.
  • Columbus Crew: Schulte P. – Farsi M., Moreira S., Zawadzki S., Cheberko E. – Jackson A., Chambaud D., Nagbe D. (C), Arfsten M. – Rossi D., Russell-Rowe J.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Columbus Crew have beaten their opponent in each of the last three encounters
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in three of the last five meetings
  • The "Both teams to score" bet has hit in four of the last five matches

Prediction

Columbus Crew will be aiming to extend their unbeaten away streak and solidify their lead at the top when they face Philadelphia. On the other hand, the Union are strong at home, making the match result a risky bet. Our pick is "both teams to score" at odds of 1.69.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.69

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sweden vs Austria prediction World Cup 2025 10 may 2025, 10:20 Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Sweden Odds: 1.51 Austria Recommended 1Win
Angers vs Strasbourg prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit? Angers Odds: 1.8 Strasbourg Bet now 1Win
Brest vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Brest vs Lille: Can Lille join the race for Ligue 1 silver? Brest Odds: 1.75 Lille Bet now 1Win
Le Havre vs Marseille prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Le Havre vs Marseille: Will Marseille hold on to second place in Ligue 1? Le Havre Odds: 1.5 Marseille Recommended 1Win
FC Cincinnati vs Austin FC prediction MLS USA 10 may 2025, 19:30 Cincinnati vs Austin prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 FC Cincinnati Odds: 1.77 Austin FC Bet now 1xBet
New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy prediction MLS USA 10 may 2025, 19:30 New York Red Bulls vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 11, 2025 New York Red Bulls Odds: 1.7 LA Galaxy Bet now 1Win
CF America vs Pachuca prediction Liga MX Mexico 10 may 2025, 23:10 America vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 CF America Odds: 1.68 Pachuca Recommended 22Bet
Udinese vs Monza prediction Serie A Italy 11 may 2025, 06:30 Udinese vs Monza prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.95 Monza Bet now 22Bet
Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction English Premier League 11 may 2025, 07:00 Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction: Should we expect a high-scoring clash for the Champions League spot? Newcastle Odds: 1.57 Chelsea Bet now Melbet
Gent vs Royal Antwerp prediction Pro League Belgium 11 may 2025, 07:30 Gent vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Gent Odds: 1.58 Royal Antwerp Recommended Melbet
Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven prediction Eredivisie Netherlands 11 may 2025, 08:30 Feyenoord vs PSV prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.61 PSV Eindhoven Bet now 22Bet
Verona vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 11 may 2025, 09:00 Verona vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 11, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.6 Lecce Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Wolverhampton - : - Brighton 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
-
Brighton
-
10:00
Southampton - : - Manchester City 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
-
Manchester City
-
10:00
Ipswich - : - Brentford 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Ipswich
-
Brentford
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 21:10 Driussi Doubtful for Barracas Clash as Gallardo Manages River’s Fatigue Football news Today, 20:45 Mascherano Considers Playing Messi as Striker in Suárez’s Absence at Inter Miami Football news Today, 20:20 Cruz Azul Coach Vicente Sánchez Says Small Details Will Decide Second Leg Against León Football news Today, 19:45 FC Cincinnati Finalizing Deal to Sign MLS Legend Kei Kamara Football news Today, 19:15 Pope Leo XIV’s Alleged Support for Alianza Lima Sparks Buzz in Peru Football news Today, 19:08 Zamalek's streak of draws continues despite a change in coaching staff! Football news Today, 18:50 David Beckham’s MLS Gamble Transformed Soccer in the United States Football news Today, 18:35 Carlos Alberto Rekindles De Arrascaeta Feud After Flamengo’s Libertadores Draw Football news Today, 18:05 Frank Fabra Nears Boca Exit After Prolonged Absence from First Team Football news Today, 17:45 Former Pachuca and León Defender Julio Manzur Arrested in Paraguay for Drug Trafficking
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores