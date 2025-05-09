Cincinnati vs Austin prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025

Prediction on game Win FC Cincinnati Odds: 1.77 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of the next MLS matchday will take place on Sunday at TQL Stadium, where home side Cincinnati hosts Austin. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Cincinnati is experiencing one of their best runs this season, confidently securing fourth place with 22 points. Across 11 rounds, Cincinnati has notched up seven wins, one draw, and three defeats, scoring 15 goals and conceding 13. Such a record firmly positions the team as serious contenders for the top spots this season.

The team looks particularly strong at home, where they have claimed four victories and one draw in five matches. However, their recent away outing against New York City ended in a narrow 0-1 defeat, slightly halting their winning momentum. Nevertheless, this setback hasn't tarnished the overall picture—Cincinnati remains a formidable force, especially on home turf.

Austin, on the other hand, is going through a rough patch—struggling in recent rounds and currently sitting sixth in the Western Conference with 16 points. Over their last five MLS matches, the team has managed just one win, alongside three losses and a draw. Still, they approach the Cincinnati game buoyed by a US Open Cup victory over El Paso Locomotive (3-2).

Even so, a recent humiliating 0-3 home defeat to Minnesota only underscored Austin’s ongoing crisis, as they have yet to find their rhythm in either attack or defense. The coach faces a tough challenge to restore morale and tactical flexibility so that the team can at least compete on equal terms with powerful opponents like Cincinnati.

Probable lineups

Cincinnati: Roman Celentano – DeAndre Yedlin, Matt Miazga, Miles Robinson, Nick Hagglund – Luke Engel, Yuya Kubo, Taylor Anuga, Evander – Lucas Orellano, Abdul-Denky

Roman Celentano – DeAndre Yedlin, Matt Miazga, Miles Robinson, Nick Hagglund – Luke Engel, Yuya Kubo, Taylor Anuga, Evander – Lucas Orellano, Abdul-Denky Austin: Brad Stuver – John Gallagher, Alexander Swatuk, Brent Hines-Ike, Guilherme Biro – Owen Wolff, Ilie Sanchez, Benyamin Sabovic – Osman Bukari, Brandon Vazquez, Myrto Uzuni

Match facts and head-to-head

Only two of Cincinnati’s last five matches have seen the "Over 2.5 goals" bet win

The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in two of Cincinnati’s last five games

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has come through in three of Austin’s last five matches

Prediction

Cincinnati looks more composed and it's no surprise that bookmakers have the home win at odds of 1.77. We believe the Orange and Blue will secure the victory at home.