RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football MLS USA Cincinnati vs Austin prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025

Cincinnati vs Austin prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
FC Cincinnati vs Austin FC prediction Photo: MLSsoccer.com / Author unknown
FC Cincinnati FC Cincinnati
MLS USA 10 may 2025, 19:30 FC Cincinnati - Austin FC
-
- : -
USA, Cincinnati, Ohio, TQL Stadium
Austin FC Austin FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win FC Cincinnati
Odds: 1.77
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of the next MLS matchday will take place on Sunday at TQL Stadium, where home side Cincinnati hosts Austin. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Cincinnati is experiencing one of their best runs this season, confidently securing fourth place with 22 points. Across 11 rounds, Cincinnati has notched up seven wins, one draw, and three defeats, scoring 15 goals and conceding 13. Such a record firmly positions the team as serious contenders for the top spots this season.

The team looks particularly strong at home, where they have claimed four victories and one draw in five matches. However, their recent away outing against New York City ended in a narrow 0-1 defeat, slightly halting their winning momentum. Nevertheless, this setback hasn't tarnished the overall picture—Cincinnati remains a formidable force, especially on home turf.

Austin, on the other hand, is going through a rough patch—struggling in recent rounds and currently sitting sixth in the Western Conference with 16 points. Over their last five MLS matches, the team has managed just one win, alongside three losses and a draw. Still, they approach the Cincinnati game buoyed by a US Open Cup victory over El Paso Locomotive (3-2).

Even so, a recent humiliating 0-3 home defeat to Minnesota only underscored Austin’s ongoing crisis, as they have yet to find their rhythm in either attack or defense. The coach faces a tough challenge to restore morale and tactical flexibility so that the team can at least compete on equal terms with powerful opponents like Cincinnati.

Probable lineups

  • Cincinnati: Roman Celentano – DeAndre Yedlin, Matt Miazga, Miles Robinson, Nick Hagglund – Luke Engel, Yuya Kubo, Taylor Anuga, Evander – Lucas Orellano, Abdul-Denky
  • Austin: Brad Stuver – John Gallagher, Alexander Swatuk, Brent Hines-Ike, Guilherme Biro – Owen Wolff, Ilie Sanchez, Benyamin Sabovic – Osman Bukari, Brandon Vazquez, Myrto Uzuni

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Only two of Cincinnati’s last five matches have seen the "Over 2.5 goals" bet win
  • The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in two of Cincinnati’s last five games
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has come through in three of Austin’s last five matches

Prediction

Cincinnati looks more composed and it's no surprise that bookmakers have the home win at odds of 1.77. We believe the Orange and Blue will secure the victory at home.

Prediction on game Win FC Cincinnati
Odds: 1.77
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sweden vs Austria prediction World Cup 2025 10 may 2025, 10:20 Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Sweden Odds: 1.51 Austria Recommended 1Win
Angers vs Strasbourg prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit? Angers Odds: 1.8 Strasbourg Bet now 1Win
Brest vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Brest vs Lille: Can Lille join the race for Ligue 1 silver? Brest Odds: 1.75 Lille Bet now 1Win
Le Havre vs Marseille prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Le Havre vs Marseille: Will Marseille hold on to second place in Ligue 1? Le Havre Odds: 1.5 Marseille Recommended 1Win
Toulouse vs Lens prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Toulouse vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 10, 2025 Toulouse Odds: 1.7 Lens Bet now 22Bet
New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy prediction MLS USA 10 may 2025, 19:30 New York Red Bulls vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 11, 2025 New York Red Bulls Odds: 1.7 LA Galaxy Bet now 1Win
CF America vs Pachuca prediction Liga MX Mexico 10 may 2025, 23:10 America vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 CF America Odds: 1.68 Pachuca Recommended 22Bet
Udinese vs Monza prediction Serie A Italy 11 may 2025, 06:30 Udinese vs Monza prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.95 Monza Bet now 22Bet
Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction English Premier League 11 may 2025, 07:00 Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction: Should we expect a high-scoring clash for the Champions League spot? Newcastle Odds: 1.57 Chelsea Bet now Melbet
Gent vs Royal Antwerp prediction Pro League Belgium 11 may 2025, 07:30 Gent vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Gent Odds: 1.58 Royal Antwerp Recommended Melbet
Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven prediction Eredivisie Netherlands 11 may 2025, 08:30 Feyenoord vs PSV prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.61 PSV Eindhoven Bet now 22Bet
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League 11 may 2025, 09:15 Tottenham - Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 11 May 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.88 Crystal Palace Bet now Betwinner
Upcoming matches
All
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Wolverhampton - : - Brighton 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
-
Brighton
-
10:00
Southampton - : - Manchester City 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
-
Manchester City
-
10:00
Ipswich - : - Brentford 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Ipswich
-
Brentford
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 19:45 FC Cincinnati Finalizing Deal to Sign MLS Legend Kei Kamara Football news Today, 19:15 Pope Leo XIV’s Alleged Support for Alianza Lima Sparks Buzz in Peru Football news Today, 19:08 Zamalek's streak of draws continues despite a change in coaching staff! Football news Today, 18:50 David Beckham’s MLS Gamble Transformed Soccer in the United States Football news Today, 18:35 Carlos Alberto Rekindles De Arrascaeta Feud After Flamengo’s Libertadores Draw Football news Today, 18:05 Frank Fabra Nears Boca Exit After Prolonged Absence from First Team Football news Today, 17:45 Former Pachuca and León Defender Julio Manzur Arrested in Paraguay for Drug Trafficking Football news Today, 17:38 Orlando Pirates are playing their last cards in the transfer window! Football news Today, 17:25 Colombian Forward Sebastián Villa Leads Rivadavia Into Knockout Clash vs Independiente Football news Today, 17:10 "Not for sale." Amorim sends a clear message to anyone eyeing Bruno Fernandes
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores