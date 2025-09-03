Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.59 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Friday, September 5, at 01:30 CET in Asunción, Paraguay will host Ecuador in the 17th round of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Let's take a look at a bet focused on the teams’ scoring potential in this clash.

Paraguay

The Paraguayan national team is having a brilliant qualifying campaign for the World Cup, showcasing excellent form and consistency. Over their last ten matches, Paraguay has suffered only one defeat—an away loss to Brazil by a narrow 0-1 margin. Currently sitting fifth in the standings, Paraguay has practically secured a spot in the next round, a major achievement after a disappointing previous cycle where they finished only eighth.

Paraguay is particularly impressive at home. They boast the second-best home record in the qualifiers: 19 points from eight games, nine goals scored, and just three conceded. Moreover, the team is on a five-game home winning streak, keeping clean sheets in three of those encounters.

Against Ecuador on their own turf, Paraguay feels just as confident. In their last five home games versus Ecuador, Paraguay has claimed four wins and drawn once. These fixtures tend to be high-scoring—four of the last five in Paraguay have seen over 2.5 goals with both teams finding the net.

Ecuador

Ecuador has already secured their ticket to the World Cup and will feature in the world’s biggest football tournament for the second consecutive time. The team heads into the final qualifying matches in superb form, boasting a nine-game unbeaten streak—four wins and five draws. Their defensive record is particularly notable: all five draws finished 0-0, and in seven of those nine games Ecuador kept their opponents scoreless.

Ecuador is also solid away from home. In eight road games, they've collected 10 points, netted just three goals, and conceded the same amount, making them one of the most effective traveling teams in the qualifiers.

Head-to-head with Paraguay, it’s been perfectly balanced. In the last six meetings, each side has two wins and there have been two draws. Despite Ecuador’s generally low-scoring style, matches against Paraguay tend to be more open: four of the last five have gone over 2.5 goals, with both teams scoring in those encounters.

Probable lineups

Paraguay: Fernandez, Alonso, Alderete, G. Gomez, Caceres, Almiron, Galarza, Cubas, D. Gomez, Kaku, Sanabria.

Fernandez, Alonso, Alderete, G. Gomez, Caceres, Almiron, Galarza, Cubas, D. Gomez, Kaku, Sanabria. Ecuador: Galindez, Estupiñán, Hincapié, Pacho, Ordoñez, Angulo, Vite, Caicedo, Plata, Valencia, Yeboah.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Paraguay is on a five-game home winning streak.

Paraguay is unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 matches.

Three of Paraguay’s last four games ended with under 2.5 goals.

Ecuador is unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 matches.

10 of Ecuador’s last 12 games ended with under 2.5 goals.

Paraguay is unbeaten in 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings.

Prediction for Paraguay vs Ecuador

Ecuador has already punched their ticket to the World Cup, so this match carries little tournament significance for them. Paraguay, meanwhile, is on the verge of qualification but needs to cement their success with a home victory or at least some points. Ecuador boasts the best defense in the qualifiers—just five goals conceded—but with little at stake, the game could open up more than usual. Paraguay, on the other hand, look extremely confident at home, riding a five-game winning streak and unbeaten against Ecuador in four of the last five head-to-heads. Given Paraguay's home stability and Ecuador’s already secured qualification, we can expect a more open and relatively high-scoring match than Ecuador’s usual low-scoring affairs. My bet for this game: over 1.5 total goals at odds of 1.59.