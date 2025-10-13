ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Predictions Panama vs Suriname prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 15, 2025

Panama vs Suriname prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 15, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Panama vs Suriname prediction Photo: https://x.com/fepafut/Author unknownn
Panama Panama
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF (Round 4) 14 oct 2025, 21:00
- : -
International,
Suriname Suriname
On October 15, 2025, the CONCACAF World Cup qualification will feature a Group A clash as Panama takes on Suriname. The match is scheduled to kick off at 03:00 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a bet on the teams' total goals in this encounter.

Panama

The Panama national team has been in solid form lately, delivering impressive results. They are currently unbeaten in their last nine matches across all competitions.

Panama performed admirably in recent tournaments. In the CONCACAF Nations League, they made a surprise run to the final: defeating Costa Rica in the quarterfinals, overcoming the USA in the semifinals, and only narrowly losing to Mexico 1-2 in the final. In the CONCACAF Gold Cup, Panama also had a respectable run, reaching the quarterfinals where they fell to Honduras in a penalty shootout.

As for the current World Cup qualifying campaign, Panama remains undefeated after three matches: two draws and one win. At the moment, Panama sits second in the group with five points, the same as Suriname, but trails their rivals on goal difference. The team’s last four matches have all been low-scoring affairs, with fewer than 2.5 goals scored in each.

Suriname

On paper, Suriname enters this fixture as the underdog and has yet to show the same results as their upcoming opponents. However, they currently top the group standings, edging out Panama on goal difference. In the first match of this qualifying cycle, Suriname managed to hold off Panama for a goalless 0-0 draw. Now, Suriname is on a four-game unbeaten streak: three draws and a win over El Salvador. Overall, matches involving Suriname have also been low-scoring — in three of their last four, the total was under 2.5 goals.

Suriname has fared less successfully in other tournaments. In the Gold Cup, they finished bottom of their group and failed to make the playoffs. In the Nations League, Suriname reached the quarterfinals but lost to Canada 0-4 on aggregate.

Probable lineups

  • Panama: Mosquera, Gutierrez, Andrade, Escobar, Murillo, Godoy, Carrasquilla Alcazar, Diaz, Martinez, Puma, Waterman.
  • Suriname: Vasen, van der Kust, Abena, van Gelderen, Pinas, Moreo Klas, Balker, Kerk, Pal, Djubitana, Margaret.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Panama is unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches.
  • Five of Panama’s last six games have ended with under 2.5 total goals.
  • Suriname is unbeaten in their last four matches.
  • Eight of Suriname’s last ten matches have ended with under 2.5 total goals.

Panama vs Suriname match prediction

Panama comes into this match as the clear favorite. They have shown a higher level of play compared to their rivals and are in a must-win situation if they want to continue their fight for the top spot in the group. However, considering the first head-to-head and both teams’ recent matches, games involving these sides are typically low-scoring. We expect a rather tight affair with Panama holding the edge. My pick for this match is under 3 goals at odds of 1.59.

