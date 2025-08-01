RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football 2. Bundesliga Germany Predictions Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel: the start of the new 2. Bundesliga season

Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel: the start of the new 2. Bundesliga season

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/meinSCP
Paderborn
Paderborn Paderborn Schedule Paderborn News Paderborn Transfers
2. Bundesliga Germany 2. Bundesliga Germany Table 2. Bundesliga Germany Fixtures 2. Bundesliga Germany Predictions
02 aug 2025, 07:00
- : -
Germany, Paderborn, Home Deluxe Arena
Holstein Kiel
Holstein Kiel Holstein Kiel Schedule Holstein Kiel News Holstein Kiel Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the opening match of the new 2. Bundesliga season, Paderborn will host Holstein Kiel on their home turf. The clash is set for Saturday, August 2, at 13:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a betting tip for this showdown.

Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel: match preview

Last season, Paderborn came tantalizingly close to the top three and a shot at promotion to the German top flight. The team collected 55 points over 34 rounds, finishing just three points adrift of third and four behind second. Their approach to preseason was calm and measured, playing just three friendlies: two draws and one win. This year, the club is again among the favorites in the 2. Bundesliga, and a strong start is crucial to meeting their ambitions.

Holstein Kiel competed in the Bundesliga last season, but couldn’t hold on to their elite status. Over 34 matches, they managed only 25 points and were relegated, finishing 17th. Their preparations for the new campaign began back in June, featuring four friendlies: three wins and one draw. The results inspire optimism, and Kiel are rightly considered one of the prime contenders for a swift return to the Bundesliga. However, in the opening round, they face a stern test against a solid Paderborn side.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Paderborn are unbeaten in three straight matches, while Holstein Kiel are on a four-game unbeaten run.
  • Paderborn have conceded at least once in each of their last five games.
  • In their previous meeting, Holstein Kiel thrashed Paderborn 4-0. Paderborn's last win in this fixture came back in 2022.

Probable lineups

  • Paderborn: Riemann, Center, Brackelmann, Hoffmeier, Götze, Scheller, Obermair, Mehlem, Hansen, Bilbija, Ansa
  • Holstein Kiel: Dahne, Rosenboom, Zeck, Johansson, Becker, Tolkien, Holtby, Remberg, Skrzybski, Machino, Bernhardsson

Prediction

We have two teams here that are quite evenly matched and both will be battling for promotion to the Bundesliga. My tip is for both teams to score. The odds for this outcome are 1.5.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Crystal Palace vs Augsburg prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:00 Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.54 Augsburg Recommended 1xBet
Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Club Friendlies Today, 13:00 Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025 Fortuna Sittard Odds: 1.52 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Melbet
Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Schalke 04 Odds: 1.7 Hertha Berlin Bet now 1xBet
KV Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 14:45 Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 KV Mechelen Odds: 1.73 Club Brugge Recommended 1xBet
Karlsruher SC vs Preussen Muenster prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: will Karlsruhe start the new season with a win? Karlsruher SC Odds: 1.9 Preussen Muenster Bet now Melbet
Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Darmstadt vs Bochum: who will kick off the season with a win? Darmstadt Odds: 1.63 Bochum Bet now Melbet
Elversberg vs Nuernberg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Elversberg Odds: 1.47 Nuernberg Recommended Mostbet
Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 09:30 Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 2, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.52 Lyon Bet now Melbet
Union Berlin vs Espanyol prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 09:30 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.78 Espanyol Bet now 1xBet
Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.68 Real Betis Recommended Mostbet
Queens Park Rangers vs Brentford prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 10:00 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Queens Park Rangers Odds: 1.68 Brentford Bet now 1xBet
Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction Club Friendlies 02 aug 2025, 10:30 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.72 Wolfsburg Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSA Sofia - : - NSI Runavik 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
NSI Runavik
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - AEK Athens 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
AEK Athens
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Swieqi United 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Swieqi United
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:40 Big philosophy! Joan Laporta: Messi is Messi, and Yamal is Yamal Lifestyle Today, 08:31 In style. Vinicius shares snapshots from his Ibiza holiday Football news Today, 08:27 Davies returns to training after severe injury in March Articles Today, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season? Football news Today, 07:43 Tempers flare! Newcastle rejects Liverpool's official bid – Isak furious Football news Today, 07:28 Borussia Dortmund in talks over Facundo Buonanotte transfer Motorsport News Today, 07:05 All set. Franco Colapinto eagerly awaits the next Formula 1 Grand Prix in Hungary Lifestyle Today, 06:42 Seoul star Jesse Lingard shows off Yamal and Rashford shirts after Barcelona clash Football news Today, 06:19 Mohamed Salah writes emotional message to Luis Díaz after Bayern move Basketball news Today, 06:17 Madness! The wife of famous NBA player Danilo Gallinari narrowly escaped a shark attack
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores