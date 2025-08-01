Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel: the start of the new 2. Bundesliga season

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the opening match of the new 2. Bundesliga season, Paderborn will host Holstein Kiel on their home turf. The clash is set for Saturday, August 2, at 13:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a betting tip for this showdown.

Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel: match preview

Last season, Paderborn came tantalizingly close to the top three and a shot at promotion to the German top flight. The team collected 55 points over 34 rounds, finishing just three points adrift of third and four behind second. Their approach to preseason was calm and measured, playing just three friendlies: two draws and one win. This year, the club is again among the favorites in the 2. Bundesliga, and a strong start is crucial to meeting their ambitions.

Holstein Kiel competed in the Bundesliga last season, but couldn’t hold on to their elite status. Over 34 matches, they managed only 25 points and were relegated, finishing 17th. Their preparations for the new campaign began back in June, featuring four friendlies: three wins and one draw. The results inspire optimism, and Kiel are rightly considered one of the prime contenders for a swift return to the Bundesliga. However, in the opening round, they face a stern test against a solid Paderborn side.

Match facts and head-to-head

Paderborn are unbeaten in three straight matches, while Holstein Kiel are on a four-game unbeaten run.

Paderborn have conceded at least once in each of their last five games.

In their previous meeting, Holstein Kiel thrashed Paderborn 4-0. Paderborn's last win in this fixture came back in 2022.

Probable lineups

Paderborn: Riemann, Center, Brackelmann, Hoffmeier, Götze, Scheller, Obermair, Mehlem, Hansen, Bilbija, Ansa

Holstein Kiel: Dahne, Rosenboom, Zeck, Johansson, Becker, Tolkien, Holtby, Remberg, Skrzybski, Machino, Bernhardsson

Prediction

We have two teams here that are quite evenly matched and both will be battling for promotion to the Bundesliga. My tip is for both teams to score. The odds for this outcome are 1.5.