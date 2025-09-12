RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga MX Predictions Pachuca vs Cruz Azul prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Pachuca vs Cruz Azul prediction Photo: ligamx.net / Author unknown
Pachuca
13 sep 2025, 19:00
- : -
Mexico, Pachuca, Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
Cruz Azul
One of the key clashes of Matchday 8 in the Mexican Liga MX will unfold this Sunday at the Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, where the home side Pachuca hosts Cruz Azul. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

The home team is going through a rough patch: four games without a win—three defeats and just one draw. Despite their shaky form, the Tuzos remain in the upper half of the table and, on their own turf, are always capable of putting up a fight even against strong opposition. The backing of the home crowd, along with the leadership of Carvalho and Idrissi, are crucial factors the coaching staff is banking on.

However, their current form raises questions: in their last six matches, Pachuca has lost three times and found the net just once in their last three Liga MX outings. A victory here could be a turning point, but it won't come easy given the level and current momentum of their opponents.

Cruz Azul arrives in top shape. The team is unbeaten in six straight matches, picking up four victories along the way. The attacking partnership of Sepúlveda and Rodríguez deserves special mention—not only do they create chances, but they also finish with clinical precision.

On the road, La Máquina plays an aggressive and effective brand of football: in their last outing at the Hidalgo, they scored four goals. A stable midfield line and excellent ball movement make the visitors favorites for this clash.

Probable lineups

  • Pachuca: Moreno, Barreto, García, Montiel, Aceves, Carvalho, Bauermann, I. Hernández, Quiñones, Domínguez, Idrissi
  • Cruz Azul: Mier, Piovi, Orozco, Ditta, Sánchez, Lira, Rodríguez, Rotondi, Paradela, Rivero, Sepúlveda

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last two matches between Pachuca and Cruz Azul ended with over 2.5 total goals
  • In their five previous head-to-heads, Cruz Azul claimed three wins against two defeats
  • Cruz Azul scored 6 goals in their last two away games against Pachuca

Prediction

Judging by both teams' current form and their recent head-to-head history, we can expect another high-scoring encounter. Cruz Azul looks sharp in attack, while Pachuca always fights for the win at home. Both sides are capable of finding the net, so a bet on over 2.5 total goals seems logical and well-founded.

