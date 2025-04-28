RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune preview: Can the visitors challenge the favorites?

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune preview: Can the visitors challenge the favorites?

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United prediction x.com/orlandopirates
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates
South African Betway Premiership 30 apr 2025, 13:30 Orlando Pirates - Sekhukhune United
-
- : -
South Africa,
Sekhukhune United Sekhukhune United
Review H2H Tournament table
On Wednesday, April 30, in a rescheduled match of the 10th round of the South African Premier League, Orlando Pirates will host Sekhukhune. The game kicks off at 19:30 Central European Time. I suggest betting on goals in this match.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Orlando Pirates have won 9 out of 10 home matches in this Premier League season.
  • Sekhukhune have lost 1 of their last 5 Premier League matches.
  • In 3 of the last 5 matches involving Sekhukhune, more than 2 goals were scored.
  • The defense of Orlando Pirates is the second-best in the Premier League, with 14 goals conceded.
  • In the 16th round of this season, Orlando Pirates defeated Sekhukhune 2-1.

Match preview

Orlando Pirates are having a strong season and are still in the hunt for the championship title. Currently, José Riveiro's team, who will leave the club at the end of the season, sits in second place, trailing Mamelodi Sundowns by 9 points. However, the "Pirates" have played 2 fewer matches.

In their last Premier League match, Orlando Pirates defeated Polokwane City 1-0, following a crucial victory over Mamelodi Sundowns (2-1) and a 0-0 draw with Stellenbosch.

In the CAF Champions League, Orlando Pirates reached the semifinals, where after a home draw against Pyramids (0-0), they lost away 2-3, ending their quest for the trophy.

Sekhukhune can also be proud of their season. The "Hedgehogs," who finished fourth last season, are now in third place and are among the main contenders for the CAF Confederation Cup. Sekhukhune leads Stellenbosch by just three points but has played one more match.

Over the weekend, Sekhukhune drew against TS Galaxy, following two consecutive victories: 2-0 at home against Polokwane City and 2-1 away against Cape Town City.

Possible lineups

  • Orlando Pirates: Chain; Van Rooyen, Sibisi, Mako, Xoki, Hotto, Dlamini, Mahaule, Maswanganyi, Mabasa, Mofokeng
  • Sekhukhune: Sangare; Mhabela, Yamba, Ngcobo, Langa; Mnqube, Monare, Mhize, Makgalwa; Mboeli, Mntambo

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune prediction

The "Pirates" are clear favorites, but José Riveiro's team will play against the backdrop of fatigue after a tough trip to Egypt. I expect this could lead to defensive errors, which Sekhukhune could exploit. I bet both teams will score in this game.

