Olympic Kingsway vs Melbourne Victory prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025

Olympic Kingsway vs Melbourne Victory prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Olympic Kingsway vs Melbourne Victory prediction
Olympic Kingsway
29 july 2025, 07:00
- : -
Australia,
Melbourne Victory
On July 29, 2025, as part of the Australia Cup Round of 32, Olympic Kingsway will face Melbourne Victory. Let's take a look at a bet on the teams' scoring potential in this clash.

Olympic Kingsway

Olympic Kingsway represents the National Premier Leagues Western Australia and are the reigning champions of the competition. This season, the team has been showing consistent results and currently sits in second place, having secured a playoff berth even before the end of the regular stage. Olympic Kingsway are in excellent form: in their last 14 matches, they've suffered just one defeat and are unbeaten in their previous five outings.

In last season's Australia Cup, Olympic Kingsway confidently advanced through the Round of 32, thrashing Edgeworth Eagles 4-1, but fell to Adelaide United 2-3 in the Round of 16.

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory delivered a very solid campaign last season. In the Australia Cup, they reached the final, where they narrowly lost to Macarthur. In the A-League, the team also performed well, finishing fifth and securing a playoff spot. In the quarterfinals, Melbourne Victory defeated Sydney Wanderers, then overcame Auckland in the semifinals, but narrowly lost to Melbourne City 0-1 in the final. The team has already started their preparations for the new season, playing a friendly against Welsh side Wrexham, which they lost 0-3.

The upcoming match against Olympic Kingsway will be the first-ever head-to-head encounter between these teams.

Probable lineups

  • Olympic Kingsway: Sinagra, Lebib, Lowry, Williams, O'Connell, Sampson, Harner, Hobson, Knowles, Boland, Njegic.
  • Melbourne Victory: Duncan, Clarismario, Inserra, Jelacic, Valadon, Vergos, Mashak, Roderick, Rowllins, Traore, D'Arrigo.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Olympic Kingsway are unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 matches.
  • Melbourne Victory have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • This will be the first meeting between these two teams in history.

Prediction for Olympic Kingsway vs Melbourne Victory

Both teams have attacking firepower and enjoy playing open football. Olympic Kingsway are in top form and consistently find the net, especially at home. Melbourne Victory had a strong previous season and perform confidently in knockout matches. Given both teams' form and their approach to cup ties, it's logical to expect an entertaining, high-scoring affair. My pick for this match is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.47.

