Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois. Prediction for the undisputed world championship bout on 19.07.2025

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois. Prediction for the undisputed world championship bout on 19.07.2025

Manuel Chávez
Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois prediction Photo: https://boxepunch.com/ Author unknown
Oleksandr Usyk Oleksandr Usyk
The fight for the title of undisputed heavyweight champion Today, 16:30
London, Wembley
Daniel Dubois Daniel Dubois
On July 19, the legendary Wembley Stadium will host the highly anticipated clash for the undisputed heavyweight championship, as Oleksandr Usyk faces off against Daniel Dubois. Here’s my take on the best bet for this massive event.

Oleksandr Usyk

The Ukrainian made his professional debut relatively late, stepping into the pro ring at 26. Despite this, he has already become the undisputed champion in two weight divisions. Usyk first cleaned out the cruiserweight division, collecting all the belts and winning the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

In the heavyweight ranks, Usyk has had just seven fights, but the level of opposition has been elite—he’s twice defeated monsters like Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Usyk boasts a flawless record: 22 wins in 22 bouts. With brilliant footwork, high ring IQ, and technical mastery, he’s rightfully considered the pound-for-pound king.

Usyk’s main drawback is his age—38 years old—and he’s often labeled "small," as his opponents tend to be much bigger. Still, even the towering Fury barely survived a knockout in their first encounter.

Daniel Dubois

Few expected Dubois to emerge as a new heavyweight star—he suffered a defeat to Joe Joyce and looked rather lifeless against Usyk in their first meeting. However, he managed to capture the vacant IBF title by defeating Hrgovic. Dubois’ crowning achievement is his knockout victory over Joshua in the fifth round, although his opponent didn’t look at his best that night.

The Brit is a solid fighter, tallying 22 wins in 24 bouts, with two losses. At just 26, Dubois is in his prime and has gained valuable experience since his last bout with Usyk. Still, it’s clear Daniel lacks the refined skills to rule the “royal division”—though he certainly has a puncher’s chance.

The first fight

In their first encounter, Dubois was a relatively unknown challenger who suffered a ninth-round knockout, hitting the canvas after Usyk’s jabs. The fight was marred by controversy, as Dubois’ camp claimed he should have won due to a low blow in the fifth round. Usyk took time to recover, and Dubois’ team insisted the punch was legal, though replays suggested otherwise.

Prediction

Dubois will be fighting in front of his home crowd, and he’ll need to bring the heat. In terms of technique and stamina, he’s outmatched. If Dubois is to win, it’ll have to be inside the distance, relying on his power. But I believe Usyk will justify his favorite status—I’m backing him to win by knockout.

