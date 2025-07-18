Braga vs Celta prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 19, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.64 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On July 19, 2025, a friendly match will take place between Braga and Celta. Let's break down a bet on both teams' attacking output in this encounter.

Braga

Braga finished last season in their usual fourth place in the Portuguese league, trailing only the giants — Benfica, Porto, and Sporting. In the Portuguese Cup, the team was stopped at the quarterfinal stage, falling short in their pursuit of the trophy.

This season, Braga will kick off their campaign in the Europa League qualifiers, where they are set to face Bulgaria's Levski.

The team has already begun their pre-season preparations, playing four friendlies so far. Impressively, Braga have won all of them, keeping clean sheets in three: a 1-0 win over Ferreira, 2-0 victories against both Wolfsberg and Moreirense, and a 2-1 result against Greek side Panathinaikos.

Celta

Celta Vigo had a strong campaign, finishing seventh in La Liga and securing a Europa League place. Since the end of the season, the team has not played any matches — their last official fixture was in late May. Now, Celta are starting a run of friendlies as part of their pre-season build-up, with the competitive season set to begin in mid-August. It's tough to assess their current form: the squad just returned from vacation, there have been rotations, and training is only just getting underway. So far, Celta have played just one tune-up match, where they lost 0-2 to Portuguese side Famalicão.

Head-to-head against Braga, the Galicians boast a solid record: in five matches, they've claimed three wins, drawn once, and suffered just a single defeat.

Probable line-ups

Braga: Bellaarouch, Lelo, Vidigal, Arrey-Mbi, Gnabry, Gorby, Moutinho, Navarro, Lagerbielke, Oliveira, Horta.

Bellaarouch, Lelo, Vidigal, Arrey-Mbi, Gnabry, Gorby, Moutinho, Navarro, Lagerbielke, Oliveira, Horta. Celta: Radu, Alonso, Lago, D.Rodriguez, Tincho, J.Rodriguez, Aspas, Carreira, Jutglà, Lopez, Alvarez.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Braga are on a four-game winning streak.

Both teams have scored in three of Celta’s last five matches.

Celta are unbeaten in four of the last five head-to-head meetings.

Four of the last five head-to-head games featured over 2.5 goals.

Both teams scored in four of the last five head-to-head matches.

Prediction for Braga vs Celta

Expect an attacking and dynamic clash: despite Celta’s shaky form in their lone friendly, they've already shown an ability to score and play confidently against Braga in recent meetings. Considering Braga’s impressive pre-season run and the goal-filled history between these sides, there are plenty of reasons to anticipate a thrilling contest with goals at both ends. My bet for this match — over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.64.