Austria Lustenau vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 19 July 2025

Austria Lustenau vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 19 July 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Augsburg vs Austria Lustenau prediction
Augsburg
19 july 2025, 10:00
Austria Lustenau
Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.73
On July 19, 2025, a friendly match will take place between Austria Lustenau and Augsburg. Let's take a look at a potential bet on the teams' scoring output in this encounter.

Austria Lustenau

Austria Lustenau were relegated from the Austrian Bundesliga following the 2023/24 season, and last year the team competed in the Second League. Their bid to return to the top flight at the first attempt fell short—they finished only 12th, just five points clear of the relegation zone.

The club has taken their preseason seriously, already playing five friendlies—mainly against Austrian and German lower-league sides. The results have been impressive: four wins and one draw, with the team keeping a clean sheet in each victory.

Austria Lustenau have faced Augsburg three times, all in friendly matches. Augsburg secured two wins, with the remaining game ending in a draw.

Augsburg

Augsburg endured a challenging Bundesliga campaign, finishing only 12th in the table. The team had a chance to contend for European spots but faltered at the end of the season: just one win and two draws in their final eight matches, with the last four games all ending in defeat. In the DFB-Pokal, Augsburg reached the quarter-finals, where they lost to eventual cup winners Stuttgart.

The squad has already started their preparations for the new season. So far, Augsburg have played just one friendly—against regional league side Gersthofen, cruising to a commanding 9-0 victory.

Probable line-ups

  • Austria Lustenau: Bem, Au Eng, Voisin, Vucenovic, Gmeiner, Grabher, Delae, Maak, Jastremski, Ibertsberger, Akbulut.
  • Augsburg: Damen, Matsima, Gaaueleu, Ceziger, Wolf, Jakic, Yannoulis, Maier, Kemur, Claude-Maurice, Titz.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Austria Lustenau have won five of their last six matches.
  • Augsburg have failed to win five of their last six matches.
  • The teams have met three times, with Augsburg winning twice and one draw.

Austria Lustenau vs Augsburg match prediction

Both teams have already started their pre-season and are coming into this match in decent shape. Augsburg delivered a convincing win in their first friendly, while Austria Lustenau are in strong form, consistently scoring and keeping clean sheets in their warm-up matches. Given the difference in class but also the attacking intent on both sides, we expect an open and high-scoring contest with goals from both teams. My pick for this match is total over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.73.

