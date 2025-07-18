RU RU ES ES FR FR
Breda vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 19, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
NAC Breda vs Olympiacos prediction Photo: https://x.com/olympiacosfc/Author unknownn
NAC Breda
19 july 2025, 08:00
- : -
International,
Olympiacos
Review Prediction
On July 19, 2025, a friendly match will take place between Dutch club Breda and Greek powerhouse Olympiacos. Let's take a closer look at the potential for goals in this intriguing encounter.

Breda

Breda endured a tough but crucial season, having returned to the Dutch top flight last year and managing to retain their Eredivisie status. Despite a disastrous run of form in the 2025 calendar year—just one win in 17 matches—the team finished 15th with 33 points, safely above the relegation zone by a 7-point margin.

Breda has already kicked off their preparations for the new campaign: in four friendlies against lower-league opponents from the Netherlands and Belgium, they recorded two wins, a draw, and one defeat—a 0-1 loss to Excelsior. Their next opponent, Olympiacos, has crossed paths with Breda only once before, also in a friendly back in 2011, a match the Dutch side won 2-1.

Olympiacos

Olympiacos enjoyed a fantastic season, reclaiming the Greek championship after a two-year drought. The team confidently outpaced their main rival, Panathinaikos, and will deservedly represent Greece in the Champions League. On top of that, Olympiacos completed a golden double by winning the Greek Cup for the first time since the 2019/20 campaign, comfortably defeating OFI Crete 2-0 in the final.

On the European stage last season, Olympiacos reached the Europa League round of 16, where they fell to Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt over two legs. Since the end of the season, Olympiacos has yet to play an official match, making this clash with Breda their first friendly as they gear up for the new Super League campaign.

Probable lineups

  • Breda: Lamprou, Hallen, Valerius, Ballard, van Hooijdonk, Greiml, Kemper, Paula, Sowa, Sumano, Talvitie.
  • Olympiacos: Paschalakis, Costinha, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega, Garcia, Esse, Rodinei, Chiquinho, Martins, El Kaabi.

Interesting facts & head-to-head

  • Breda are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Olympiacos are on a five-game winning streak.
  • The teams have met only once before, in a friendly in 2011, with Breda coming out on top 2-1.

Match prediction: Breda vs Olympiacos

This clash between Breda and Olympiacos promises to be a high-scoring affair. The Greek side is just kicking off their preseason but boasts a powerful attack, eager to showcase their quality even in a friendly. Breda, having already played several warm-up matches, should be in good shape. Expect both teams to play without excessive caution, setting the stage for open football and goals. My bet for this match is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.48.

