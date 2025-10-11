ES ES FR FR
Norway U-20 vs France U-20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Norway U20 vs France U20 prediction Photo: https://www.fifa.com/Author unknownn
Norway U20 Norway U20
World Cup U-20 (Round Quarter Finals) 12 oct 2025, 19:00
- : -
International,
France U20 France U20
On October 13, 2025, the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will feature a showdown between Norway U-20 and France U-20. Let’s break down the best bet on team scoring in this highly anticipated clash.

Norway U-20

Norway’s youth team has made remarkable progress in recent years. Back in the 2019 World Cup, they finished third in their group and failed to reach the knockout stage, and they missed the 2023 tournament altogether. But this year’s campaign is already a major success for the Norwegians.

In the group stage of the current tournament, Norway displayed consistency: they edged Nigeria 1-0, then drew 0-0 with Colombia and 1-1 with Saudi Arabia. These results secured them second place in the group and a ticket to the knockout rounds. In the round of 16, Norway faced a strong Paraguay side. Despite the South Americans’ dominance, the Scandinavians showed grit, defended resolutely, and withstood the pressure. Regular time ended scoreless, but in extra time, Norway found the decisive goal and snatched victory to book their spot in the quarter-finals.

It’s worth noting that Norway play a pragmatic brand of football — the team is cautious, focused on organization and discipline. All four of their tournament matches have gone under 2.5 goals, and only once did both teams score.

France U-20

France’s youth team heads into this World Cup in far better shape than last time around. At the previous World Cup, France crashed out in the group stage, but this year Les Bleuets are among the tournament favorites — and their results in the group phase back that up.

France started strong, claiming wins over South Africa (2-1) and New Caledonia (6-0). Their only defeat came against the USA (0-3), but it didn’t prevent them from cruising into the knockout phase.
In the round of 16, the French faced Japan in a tough, tightly contested encounter. The match was evenly balanced, but in extra time, France clinched victory with a well-taken penalty.

Now, they’re set for a quarter-final clash with Norway. France are clear favorites thanks to their star-studded squad and superior individual talent. However, Norway have already shown they can stand toe-to-toe with top-tier opponents and make life difficult. These teams have never met in official tournaments, but in two friendlies played in 2018 and 2019, France came out on top both times.

Probable lineups

  • Norway U-20: Fauskanger, Auklenn, Holten, Resten, Heyland, Granos, Visted, Seterbe, Holand, Bang-Kittilsen, Legreid.
  • France U-20: Olmeta, Camara, Baseya, Zidane, Bourgo, Beyuku, Toure, Benama, Michal, Bermon, Bouabre.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Norway U-20 are unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 matches.
  • Norway U-20's last 9 matches have all gone under 2.5 goals.
  • France U-20 are unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 matches.

Norway U-20 vs France U-20 prediction

Norway U-20 have been one of the revelations of the tournament, reaching the quarter-finals with rock-solid defense. The team is disciplined, rarely allows opponents to create chances, and makes the most of their own opportunities. France U-20, on the other hand, have made significant strides compared to the last World Cup and have lived up to their billing as one of the favorites. Both sides prioritize organization and solid defending, as their scoreless draws in the round of 16 show. Expect a cagey affair with few goals and a slight edge for France. My pick for this match is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.56.

