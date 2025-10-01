Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.7 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 3, 2025, the second round of the U-20 World Cup group F will feature a showdown between Nigeria U-20 and Saudi Arabia U-20. Let's analyze the best bet for team scoring in this encounter.

Nigeria U-20

Nigeria's U-20 squad heads into the second round following a defeat in their opening match against Norway. Despite the loss, the team looked quite convincing and even held the advantage at times, but a conceded penalty goal dashed their hopes of a comeback. In recent years, Nigeria has been a regular at U-20 World Cups: they exited in the round of 16 in 2019 and reached the quarterfinals at the previous tournament, where they fell to South Korea.

The team's form leading up to this championship was solid: in six friendlies, they picked up two wins, three draws, and suffered just one loss. Additionally, they recently performed well at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, finishing third after defeating Egypt in the bronze medal match.

As for head-to-head history with Saudi Arabia, Nigeria also holds the edge: the teams have faced each other three times, with Nigeria claiming two victories and Saudi Arabia coming out on top just once.

Saudi Arabia U-20

Like their upcoming opponents, Saudi Arabia suffered defeat in their opening match, losing 0-1 to Colombia. This marked their third straight match without a win, including games played before the tournament. Previously, the team had shown excellent form, racking up four consecutive wins, but their current run signals a dip in results.

Regarding World Cup showings, Saudi Arabia missed the previous tournament in 2023, and in 2019, they finished bottom of their group, losing all three matches and collecting zero points. However, they've had better results in other competitions, reaching the final of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup, where they lost to Australia on penalties.

Probable lineups

Nigeria U-20: Harcourt, Okoro, Bamei, Akinyele, Ochocho, Daga, Auma, Maigana, Achihi, Aryehi, Salihu.

Harcourt, Okoro, Bamei, Akinyele, Ochocho, Daga, Auma, Maigana, Achihi, Aryehi, Salihu. Saudi Arabia U-20: Youssef, Aman, Harun, Barnawi, Al-Gulaymish, Hagawi, Hazazi, Al-Ghamdi Z., Al-Ghamdi R., Al-Khaibri.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Nigeria U-20 are winless in their last 6 matches.

6 of Nigeria U-20's last 7 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.

Nigeria U-20 have conceded first in 4 of their last 5 matches.

Both teams have scored in 4 of Saudi Arabia U-20's last 5 matches.

Prediction for Nigeria U-20 vs Saudi Arabia U-20

After losing their opening games, both teams will be eager to bounce back and secure vital points. Despite their slow starts, both still have a chance to fight for third place in the group, which could be enough to progress to the playoffs. Expect a hard-fought clash with a defensive focus and limited goal-scoring opportunities. My bet for this match is under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.7.