Nice vs Reims preview, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025

On May 2, 2025, another French Ligue 1 clash will take place at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, featuring a showdown between Nice and Reims. I suggest a combined bet with a good chance of success.

Nice

In the previous round, Nice pulled off a sensational victory by defeating PSG 3-1 at Parc des Princes, thus ending the Parisians' hopes of completing the season undefeated. It was especially symbolic that Morgan Sanson, a player well-known to PSG fans from his time at Marseille, scored a brace against his former arch-rivals.

Despite the result, the statistics showed a significant advantage for PSG: 2.79 versus 0.96 in expected goals (xG). However, conversion was the key factor—Nice had only three shots on target, and all were successful.

Nice still has a real chance to compete for a Champions League spot, despite currently sitting in sixth place in the table. The intrigue in the French championship has reached maximum tension—three rounds before the end of the season, the teams occupying the second to seventh places are separated by only four points.

In case of a tie on points, the goal difference will be a crucial factor. Nice has a +20 goal difference—far from the worst among competitors, but not the best either. Therefore, it is important for the team not only to earn points but also to control the score in each of the remaining matches to have an advantage in case of a direct tie with their rivals.

Reims

The season has been contradictory for Reims. In the championship, the team has not shown stable performances and remains under threat of relegation: with three rounds remaining, Reims is in 13th place, only five points ahead of the playoff zone, where Le Havre is currently situated. Even retaining their Ligue 1 status is not yet guaranteed.

Against the backdrop of a challenging league situation, Reims' path in the Coupe de France shines brightly. The team managed to reach the final of the tournament, where they will face PSG in less than a month—a formidable opponent but already defeated by Nice and showing instability at the end of the season. The final will be an opportunity for Reims not only to compete for the trophy but also, in case of victory, to secure a spot in European competitions.

The end-of-season schedule leaves no room for errors. Reims will play twice away—against Nice and Lille, teams fighting for Champions League spots, and will host Saint-Etienne at home—a direct competitor in the battle for survival, trailing by only six points. In such a competitive environment and with the cup final on the horizon, the team will have to balance between two fronts, with a lot at stake.

Probable lineups

Nice: Bulka, Abdel Monem, Ndayishimiye, Bard, Clauss, Boudaoui, Rosario, Abdi, Bouanani, Sanson, Laborde

Bulka, Abdel Monem, Ndayishimiye, Bard, Clauss, Boudaoui, Rosario, Abdi, Bouanani, Sanson, Laborde Reims: Diouf, Bouta, Gbane, Okumu, Kipe, Akneme, Djunia, Atangana Edoe, Kone, Nakamura, Sibacho

Match facts and H2H

Nice has conceded in their last four home matches, securing only one victory in that stretch.

Reims, on the other hand, is unbeaten in four consecutive away matches in all competitions—two wins and two draws.

In the first round, the teams engaged in a goal-fest—Nice emerged victorious with a 4-2 win on Reims' ground. That match was one of the most high-scoring in their recent history.

In the last 12 head-to-head matches, Reims has not managed a single victory. However, eight of those encounters ended in a draw, with Nice celebrating victory only four times.

Interestingly, in five of these 12 encounters, neither team managed to score—the matches ended with a goalless draw.

Prediction

After a resounding victory over the champions, Nice has no issues with morale or motivation—the team is charged for maximum results and continues its fight for the Champions League. However, head-to-head meetings with Reims traditionally unfold tensely and often end in draws, which adds caution to the forecasts.

In any case, I see the hosts as the favorites, but I also don't see any prerequisites for a large number of goals in this match. I suggest a cautious bet - "1X and total under 3.5" with odds of 1.75.