RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Nice vs Reims preview, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025

Nice vs Reims preview, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Nice vs Reims prediction Photo: https://x.com/ogcnice
Nice Nice
Ligue 1 France 02 may 2025, 14:45 Nice - Reims
-
- : -
France, Nice, Allianz Riviera
Reims Reims
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Nice Win or Draw & Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.75
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

On May 2, 2025, another French Ligue 1 clash will take place at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, featuring a showdown between Nice and Reims. I suggest a combined bet with a good chance of success.

Nice

In the previous round, Nice pulled off a sensational victory by defeating PSG 3-1 at Parc des Princes, thus ending the Parisians' hopes of completing the season undefeated. It was especially symbolic that Morgan Sanson, a player well-known to PSG fans from his time at Marseille, scored a brace against his former arch-rivals.

Despite the result, the statistics showed a significant advantage for PSG: 2.79 versus 0.96 in expected goals (xG). However, conversion was the key factor—Nice had only three shots on target, and all were successful.

Nice still has a real chance to compete for a Champions League spot, despite currently sitting in sixth place in the table. The intrigue in the French championship has reached maximum tension—three rounds before the end of the season, the teams occupying the second to seventh places are separated by only four points.

In case of a tie on points, the goal difference will be a crucial factor. Nice has a +20 goal difference—far from the worst among competitors, but not the best either. Therefore, it is important for the team not only to earn points but also to control the score in each of the remaining matches to have an advantage in case of a direct tie with their rivals.

Reims

The season has been contradictory for Reims. In the championship, the team has not shown stable performances and remains under threat of relegation: with three rounds remaining, Reims is in 13th place, only five points ahead of the playoff zone, where Le Havre is currently situated. Even retaining their Ligue 1 status is not yet guaranteed.

Against the backdrop of a challenging league situation, Reims' path in the Coupe de France shines brightly. The team managed to reach the final of the tournament, where they will face PSG in less than a month—a formidable opponent but already defeated by Nice and showing instability at the end of the season. The final will be an opportunity for Reims not only to compete for the trophy but also, in case of victory, to secure a spot in European competitions.

The end-of-season schedule leaves no room for errors. Reims will play twice away—against Nice and Lille, teams fighting for Champions League spots, and will host Saint-Etienne at home—a direct competitor in the battle for survival, trailing by only six points. In such a competitive environment and with the cup final on the horizon, the team will have to balance between two fronts, with a lot at stake.

Probable lineups

  • Nice: Bulka, Abdel Monem, Ndayishimiye, Bard, Clauss, Boudaoui, Rosario, Abdi, Bouanani, Sanson, Laborde
  • Reims: Diouf, Bouta, Gbane, Okumu, Kipe, Akneme, Djunia, Atangana Edoe, Kone, Nakamura, Sibacho

Match facts and H2H

  • Nice has conceded in their last four home matches, securing only one victory in that stretch.
  • Reims, on the other hand, is unbeaten in four consecutive away matches in all competitions—two wins and two draws.
  • In the first round, the teams engaged in a goal-fest—Nice emerged victorious with a 4-2 win on Reims' ground. That match was one of the most high-scoring in their recent history.
  • In the last 12 head-to-head matches, Reims has not managed a single victory. However, eight of those encounters ended in a draw, with Nice celebrating victory only four times.
  • Interestingly, in five of these 12 encounters, neither team managed to score—the matches ended with a goalless draw.

Prediction

After a resounding victory over the champions, Nice has no issues with morale or motivation—the team is charged for maximum results and continues its fight for the Champions League. However, head-to-head meetings with Reims traditionally unfold tensely and often end in draws, which adds caution to the forecasts.

In any case, I see the hosts as the favorites, but I also don't see any prerequisites for a large number of goals in this match. I suggest a cautious bet - "1X and total under 3.5" with odds of 1.75.

Prediction on game Nice Win or Draw & Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.75
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
ENPPI vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Enppi vs Ghazl El Mahalla: Can Enppi escape the relegation zone ENPPI Odds: 1.61 Ghazl Al Mahalla Recommended 1Win
Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:00 Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and H2H - April 29, 2025 Real Madrid Odds: 1.63 Olympiacos Bet now 1xBet
Paris Basketball vs Fenerbahçe prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:30 Paris Basketball vs Fenerbahçe: prediction and bet for the match on April 29, 2025 Paris Basketball Odds: 1.82 Fenerbahçe Bet now 1xBet
Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Arsenal vs PSG prediction: will both teams score? Arsenal Odds: 1.75 Paris Saint-Germain Recommended 1xBet
Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Arsenal vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.75 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now Melbet
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction NBA Today, 18:00 Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game Indiana Pacers Odds: 1.74 Milwaukee Bucks Bet now 1Win
Club Atletico Platense vs Talleres prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Platense vs Talleres Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Club Atletico Platense Odds: 1.75 Talleres Recommended Melbet
Newell's Old Boys vs Huracan prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Newell's Old Boys vs Atletico Huracan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Newell's Old Boys Odds: 2.05 Huracan Bet now 1xBet
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction NBA Today, 19:30 New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game New York Knicks Odds: 1.76 Detroit Pistons Bet now 1xBet
Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction NBA Today, 22:00 Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and H2H — April 30, 2025 Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.55 Los Angeles Clippers Recommended 22Bet
Haras El Hodoud vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 apr 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodood vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.84 Pyramids FC Bet now 1xBet
Petrojet vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 apr 2025, 13:00 Petrojet vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly close in on the league leader? Petrojet Odds: 1.43 Al Ahly SC Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Arsenal - : - Paris Saint-Germain Today, 15:00 Champions League
Arsenal
-
Paris Saint-Germain
-
15:00
Club Atletico Platense - : - Talleres Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Talleres
-
18:00
Newell's Old Boys - : - Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Newell's Old Boys
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Stellenbosch - : - Chippa United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Stellenbosch
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Richards Bay
-
13:30
Orlando Pirates - : - Sekhukhune United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Orlando Pirates
-
Sekhukhune United
-
13:30
Barcelona - : - Inter 30 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Barcelona
-
Inter
-
15:00
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente 30 apr 2025, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Independiente
-
20:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:19 Shearer believes Arsenal should not fear PSG after triumph over Real Football news Today, 06:56 Pogba not in concrete talks with D.C. United Football news Today, 06:55 Declan Rice shares photo from Champions League semifinal preparation Football news Today, 06:31 Rüdiger to miss two months. It's not about suspension NFL News Today, 06:29 Donald Trump mocked Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl champions ceremony Football news Today, 06:24 Tottenham sets price for Porro amid Manchester City interest Basketball news Today, 06:00 Cleveland sets multiple NBA playoff records in game against Miami Lifestyle Today, 05:57 Trying a new role. Georgina Rodriguez appears before fans as a ballerina Football news Today, 05:48 Man City fans wrote a letter to Guardiola. What are they demanding? Lifestyle Today, 05:37 Tennis star Fernando Romboli stuck in an elevator due to power outage in Madrid
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores