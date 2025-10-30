ES ES FR FR
Napoli vs Como: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 1, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
SSC Napoli vs Como prediction Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Serie A Italy (Round 10) 01 nov 2025, 13:00
- : -
Italy, Naples, Diego Armando Maradona
Como Como
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On November 1, as part of Serie A's tenth round, Napoli will go head-to-head with Como. Read on for a detailed look at both teams' form and a match prediction in our preview below.

Match preview

Napoli approach this clash as one of the league's frontrunners: after nine rounds, they've collected 21 points, winning seven matches and losing just twice. In their last five outings, the Neapolitans have claimed three victories and suffered two defeats—against Milan (1-2) and Torino (0-1)—while beating Genoa (2-1), Inter (3-1), and Lecce (1-0). Under manager Antonio Conte, Napoli have displayed an intent to dominate: high tempo, aggressive pressing, and clinical finishing have become their trademarks.

At home, Napoli set out to control proceedings: they often dominate possession, create chances down the flanks, actively involve the midfield, and finish with confidence. Their defense appears solid, but cracks can show against opponents capable of sharp counterattacks.

Como, meanwhile, have been one of the season's revelations. After nine matches under Cesc Fàbregas, they've picked up 16 points and are unbeaten in eight straight games—four wins and four draws. Recent rounds saw convincing victories over Verona (3-1) and Juventus (2-0). However, their squad depth, defensive resources, and overall quality are somewhat below Napoli's level.

Como tend to favor a more balanced approach: despite enjoying plenty of possession, they're ready for transitional phases, counterattacks, and make good use of their pace out wide. For them, capitalizing on chances and maintaining defensive focus—especially against Napoli—will be absolutely crucial.

Probable lineups

Napoli: Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Buongiorno, Spinazzola; Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay; Politano, Hojlund, Neres
Como: Butez; Posch, Carlos, Ramon, Moreno; Perrone, Da Cunha; Kuhn, Paz, Diao; Morata

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Last season, both teams claimed one win each
  • Napoli haven't drawn a single match this season
  • Como are unbeaten in eight consecutive matches

Prediction

I'm expecting a tense encounter, a true tactical chess match between the managers. Both clubs are potent in attack but have a tendency to make unnecessary mistakes at the back. My prediction: both teams to score – YES at 2

