On October 14, as part of the fourth round of the Asian Cup third stage, Myanmar will host Syria on their home turf. Read on for detailed team insights and our match prediction.

Match preview

Myanmar has collected six points from three rounds in the third stage of the Asian Cup and currently sits second in their group, trailing only Syria. The team managed to defeat Afghanistan (2-1) and Pakistan (1-0), but suffered a heavy loss to the Syrians: away from home, Myanmar conceded five goals, netting a consolation penalty in the first minute of stoppage time in the second half.

Syria tops the group, having secured maximum points in their three matches: they first beat Pakistan 2-0, then edged Afghanistan 1-0 on the road. Their win over Myanmar was dominant as well—three unanswered goals in the first half, though they eased up after the break and finished the game 5-1.

Probable line-ups

Myanmar: Ong, Win, Kyaw, So, Htain, Phyo, Oo, Kyaw, Lwin, Aung, Paing

Syria: Gadaya, Hanan, Usu, Faka, Kourdoghli, Abraham, Al Dali, Osman, Alsalhadi, Al Aswad, Khribin

Match facts and head-to-head

In three meetings between the teams, Syria has two wins and one draw

Myanmar has conceded in four of their last five matches

Syria has won three of their last five matches

Prediction

Syria is the clear favorite in this fixture. Given their recent convincing victory, I don't expect any major upsets. My prediction: Syria to win with an Asian handicap (-1.5) at 1.75