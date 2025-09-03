Prediction on game Win Czechia Odds: 1.74 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the key fixtures of the 5th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Friday at the Gradski Stadium in Podgorica, where Montenegro will host the Czech Republic. Let's break down the outcome in this clash and look for a bet with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Montenegro started the qualifiers brightly, picking up six points in the opening rounds, but reality hit hard in the last encounter with the Czechs — falling 0-2 to a more organized and systematic opponent. The team continues to struggle defensively, having kept just one clean sheet in their last six outings. Even home advantage isn't always a guarantee: wins tend to come only against clear outsiders.

On top of that, Montenegro is dealing with squad issues — four players are sidelined due to injuries, further thinning an already shallow roster. With these setbacks, Robert Prosinečki's side will find it extremely tough to challenge a well-structured Czech team. Especially considering Montenegro's ongoing difficulties in creating and converting scoring chances against stronger opposition.

The Czech Republic stumbled in their last outing, suffering a heavy defeat to Croatia. Still, that result shouldn't be seen as a trend — the Czechs had been on an impressive seven-match unbeaten run prior. This is a team that bounces back quickly from setbacks and knows how to play pragmatically against mid-tier rivals. Up front, Patrik Schick is in promising form, supported by dangerous wing play, while the midfield partnership of Král and Souček remains solid.

On the road, the Czechs look just as confident as at home: they don't concede much and regularly score at least twice themselves. Clearly, the current form and squad depth give Ivan Hašek's staff plenty of tactical flexibility. The motivation to bounce back after their rout by Croatia adds extra spice to this match-up. Expect the visitors to take the initiative in Podgorica.

Probable line-ups

Montenegro : Petković, Radunović, Savić, Vukčević, Lončar, Janković, Bakić, Jović, Vukotić, Krstović, Mugosa

: Petković, Radunović, Savić, Vukčević, Lončar, Janković, Bakić, Jović, Vukotić, Krstović, Mugosa Czech Republic: Kovář, Holeš, Jemelka, Krejčí, Zelený, Provod, Král, Schulz, Souček, Schick, Černý

Match facts and head-to-head

Czech Republic defeated Montenegro 2-0 in the reverse fixture

The Czechs have scored at least twice in 6 of their last 8 World Cup qualifiers

Montenegro have won just 3 of their last 8 home qualifiers

Prediction

The Czech Republic have all the ingredients to take points away from Podgorica. Despite the slip-up against Croatia, the team's overall form remains steady and their motivation to prove themselves is undiminished. Montenegro simply lack the depth to go toe-to-toe with the Czechs, especially considering their injury woes. Our pick: Czech Republic to win at odds of 1.74.