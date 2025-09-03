RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Faroe Islands vs Croatia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025

Faroe Islands vs Croatia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Faroe Islands vs Croatia prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands Faroe Islands Schedule Faroe Islands News
World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup Qualification UEFA Table World Cup Qualification UEFA Fixtures World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions
05 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Torshavn, Torsvoellur Stadium
Croatia
Croatia Croatia Schedule Croatia News
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of the fifth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifying stage will take place on Friday at the Tórsvøllur Stadium in Tórshavn, where the Faroe Islands will host Croatia. Let’s take a closer look at the goal market in this match, which offers an enticing chance for a successful bet.

Match preview

The Faroese finally snapped their long losing streak by defeating Gibraltar, though even in that match they couldn’t keep a clean sheet. The defense remains the team’s Achilles heel – conceding in 14 consecutive World Cup qualifiers speaks for itself. Nevertheless, their attacking line has started to deliver: the islanders have found the net in 4 of their last 5 matches.

At home, the team’s results have been far from consistent and they often concede even against mid-table opponents. The Faroes tend to play with a defensive mindset, but up against a powerhouse like Croatia, this approach could easily lead to another heavy defeat. The upcoming round will be a real test for their back line.

Zlatko Dalić’s men come into this clash in peak form, having thrashed both Gibraltar and Czechia by a combined score of 12-1. Croatia are one of the few teams still unbeaten in this qualifying campaign and boast a clinical conversion rate. They’ve scored at least twice in 6 of their last 7 matches and are quick to break the deadlock in almost every game.

Croatia’s away record is particularly impressive – 4 consecutive victories with an aggregate score of 18-3. Even without Joško Gvardiol, their defense remains rock solid, while the Modrić – Perišić – Kramarić trio consistently creates chances for Budimir. The Croatians don’t tend to underestimate weaker teams and are likely to set a high tempo from the very first minute.

Probable lineups

  • Faroe Islands: Reynatrod, Vatnhamar, Sorensen, Davidsen, Færø, Brandur Olsen, Andreasen, Meinhard Olsen, Bjartalíð, Andreasen, Edmundsson
  • Croatia: Livaković, Sosa, Ćaleta-Car, Juranović, Šutalo, Majer, Modrić, Pašalić, Perišić, Kramarić, Budimir

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Croatia have won 7 of their last 8 World Cup qualifiers.
  • Faroe Islands have conceded in 14 consecutive qualifying matches.
  • Croatia have scored at least twice in 6 of their last 7 games.

Prediction

The gap in quality between the teams is simply too great to expect a miracle from the Faroe Islands. Even after their narrow win in the last round, their defense remains shaky and will struggle to contain Croatia’s relentless attack. Back Croatia to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
