One of the fixtures of the fifth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifying stage will take place on Thursday at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau, where the Moldova national team will face off against Israel. Let’s take a look at a bet on the outcome of this clash that offers solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Moldova national team remains one of the weakest sides in the European qualifying zone. Sergey Cleșcenco’s men have lost 12 consecutive World Cup qualifiers, conceding at least two goals in almost every single one. Home advantage hasn’t brought any bonuses: 10 defeats in their last 12 home games, with only two draws — a worrying statistic.

The team struggles to get past midfield and rarely creates dangerous chances. Even against teams like the Faroe Islands, Moldova looks helpless, and now they face a more organized and clinical Israel. The absence of their main striker Nicolaescu will also hurt their attacking potential.

Israel, fresh off a 3-1 win over Estonia, continue their quest for a World Cup berth, currently sitting second in the group. The team has shown stability in attack: the Israelis have scored in seven straight qualifiers, netting at least two goals in nearly every away match. However, their defense has yet to convince — Israel have conceded in every game so far.

Despite their defensive vulnerabilities, Israel handles teams at Moldova’s level with ease, as proven in the last qualifying campaign when they won both head-to-head encounters. Ran Ben Shimon’s side play aggressively, transition quickly from defense to attack, and boast a solid front line featuring Manor Solomon and Dor Turgeman.

Probable line-ups

Moldova : Avram, Ryabchuk, Platika, Krachun, Baboglo, Ionita, Ratse, Kaymakov, Motspan, Cojocaru, Postolachi

: Avram, Ryabchuk, Platika, Krachun, Baboglo, Ionita, Ratse, Kaymakov, Motspan, Cojocaru, Postolachi Israel: Glazer, Shlomo, Revivo, Nachmias, Yehezkel, Dor Peretz, Gloukh, Eliel Peretz, Kanichovsky, Turgeman, Solomon

Match facts and head-to-head

Moldova have lost 12 consecutive World Cup qualifiers.

Israel won both head-to-head matches against Moldova in the previous qualifying cycle.

Israel have scored in their last seven qualifiers, but have also conceded in every one.

Prediction

Israel come into this match as clear favorites, both in terms of quality and squad depth. Moldova continue to struggle in qualifying and even home turf hasn’t helped them pick up points. Israel should calmly secure all three points without much risk. Our pick: Israel to win with a -1.0 handicap at odds of 1.80.