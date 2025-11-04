ES ES FR FR
Midtjylland vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 6, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
FC Midtjylland vs Celtic prediction Photo: x.com/CelticFC/ Author unknownn
FC Midtjylland FC Midtjylland
Europa League (Round 4) 06 nov 2025, 12:45
- : -
World, Herning, MCH Arena
Celtic Celtic
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the fourth round of the UEFA Europa League group stage, Midtjylland will take on Celtic. The match is set for Thursday, November 6, in Denmark, with kickoff scheduled for 18:45 Central European Time. My bet is on a high-scoring encounter.

Match preview

Danish side Midtjylland are enjoying one of their best seasons in recent years. The team is firmly entrenched in the upper echelons of the Superliga table, displaying consistency and a mature, well-balanced brand of football.

Tullberg has built an efficient system that combines physical strength, pace, and discipline. The club relies heavily on set pieces and high pressing, making them one of the toughest opponents in Denmark. After 13 matches, they sit second in the Superliga, just two points behind Aarhus.

Thanks to a deep rotation, Midtjylland have managed to keep their squad fresh and are performing strongly on two fronts—domestically and in Europe. Their home form in Herning remains a major asset; the Danes rarely drop points on their own turf, playing with confidence and organization.

In this Europa League campaign, Midtjylland have already beaten Sturm and pulled off a sensational victory over Nottingham, boosting their chances of reaching the knockout stage. The team scores regularly, and in their previous Europa League outing, they thrashed Maccabi Tel Aviv to climb to the top of the group standings.

For Celtic, the 2025/26 season has been a mixed bag. In Scotland, they remain the main title contenders and continue to showcase their trademark attacking football, but have already fallen nine points behind Hearts, albeit with a game in hand.

Under Brendan Rodgers, the Hoops focused on possession, short passing, and relentless pressure. However, after a defeat to Hearts, Rodgers resigned from his post.

Veteran Martin O'Neill, now 73, has stepped in as interim manager and already led the team to a win over Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Meanwhile, the search for a permanent manager is ongoing, with media speculation swirling about the possible return of Ange Postecoglou.

Things haven't been smooth for Celtic in the Europa League either. After a draw with Crvena Zvezda and a loss to Braga, they only managed their first group win last time out against Sturm.

Match facts

  • Midtjylland have won four games in a row.
  • The Danes are unbeaten in their last ten matches.
  • Celtic have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last seven games.
  • The Hoops have lost their last two away matches.
  • Midtjylland average 2 goals per home game, while Celtic average 1.4 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

  • Midtjylland: Lössl, Sørensen, Erlić, Lee, Billing, Bravo, Paulinho, Byskov, Brumado Junior, Simsir, Fransulino.
  • Celtic: Schmeichel, Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Engels, Nygren, Tounekti, Maeda, Kenny.

H2H

The two sides met in the Champions League qualifiers back in 2021. Both legs ended 1-1, with Midtjylland advancing in extra time.

Prediction

Both teams are known for their attacking flair, so this promises to be a match full of chances. Midtjylland are traditionally strong at home, but Celtic have the quality to put up a fight and create opportunities of their own. Expect an entertaining, high-scoring contest with goals at both ends.

Comments
