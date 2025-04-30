Metz vs Rodez prediction: Will the hosts claim all three points?

Prediction on game Win Metz Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Friday, April 2, in a fixture of matchday 33 of France's Ligue 2, Metz will host Rodez. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. I am offering a bet on the winner of this clash.

Key facts and head-to-head history

Metz have lost only once at home in Ligue 2 this season.

Rodez have managed just 1 win in their last 12 away games.

Metz have conceded at least once in eight straight matches.

In the second round of this season, Metz beat Rodez 3-1.

Match preview

Throughout the season, Metz have been battling for a return to Ligue 1. However, after this next match, the Maroons could lose their chance for direct promotion. Metz sit third in the standings, four points behind Paris FC. If the capital side defeat Martigues in a parallel fixture, they'll secure promotion to Ligue 1, while Metz will be relegated to the play-offs.

What may prove fatal for Metz was their 1-2 defeat to modest Pau in the previous round. Before that, the Maroons dropped points against Red Star (2-2) but thrashed Martigues (4-1). Still, over the last five rounds, Metz have collected only 8 points.

Rodez, meanwhile, have been fighting for survival all season. Much like Metz, Rodez's fate is directly linked to the result of Martigues vs Paris FC. If Martigues fail to win, Rodez will guarantee their Ligue 2 status for next season. The Blood and Gold currently sit 14th, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Last time out, Rodez unexpectedly took points off Paris FC (1-1) at home, having previously lost to Laval (1-2), drawn with Caen (2-2), and picked up a vital win over Martigues (1-0).

Probable lineups

Metz: Bodart; Udol, Mbula, Traoré, Kouao; Hein, Touré, Stambouli, Djaló; Gueye, Sabaly

Bodart; Udol, Mbula, Traoré, Kouao; Hein, Touré, Stambouli, Djaló; Gueye, Sabaly Rodez: Diaw; Abdallah, Sissoko, Vandenabeele, Ngouyamsa, Galvez; Taibi, Kadiou, Trouillet; Baldé, Nkada

Metz vs Rodez prediction

Metz cannot afford any mistakes, as dropping points would completely erase their hopes of a top-two finish. At the same time, Rodez have been poor on the road. I'm backing the hosts to take all three points.