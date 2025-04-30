Martigues vs Paris prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.69 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 2, 2025, at 20:00 Central European Time, the Stade Francis Turcan in Martigues will host a pivotal clash of Ligue 2’s 33rd round as the local side Martigues takes on Paris. Both clubs find themselves in vastly different positions in the league, promising a match brimming with intensity and drama. Let’s break down the betting angle on total goals for this encounter.

Martigues

Martigues currently sits 16th in the Ligue 2 table with 31 points, still locked in a fierce battle for survival. Theoretically, they can avoid direct relegation, but to do so, they must win both of their remaining fixtures and hope rivals Red Star lose twice. A more realistic scenario is a dogfight to hold onto 16th place, which grants a lifeline through the relegation playoffs.

But luck hasn’t favored Martigues with their fixture list: up next is a showdown with Paris, one of the season’s top contenders, followed by a daunting away trip to league leaders Lorient in the final round. Over their last five matches, Martigues have suffered three defeats and celebrated two wins: last time out, they fell 1-2 to Guingamp, but previously dispatched Caen with a convincing 3-0 victory. With such a tough schedule, Martigues will have to play at their absolute limit to keep their survival hopes alive.

Paris

Paris are enjoying a stellar season, in red-hot form, and currently sit 2nd in Ligue 2 with 65 points. They’re on a five-match unbeaten streak, winning four of those. In their latest outing, Paris drew 1-1 away at Rodez, but that result hardly dented their promotion prospects. A win here guarantees their promotion to Ligue 1, making them unreachable for Metz.

Paris also boast the best away record in the division, giving them an extra edge. Intriguingly, in the reverse fixture, Martigues stunned Paris on the road, winning 2-1. The visitors are now laser-focused on victory, aiming for both revenge and to mathematically seal their rise to the top flight.

Key facts and head-to-head

Martigues have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.

Over 2.5 goals were scored in 4 of Martigues’ last 6 matches.

Paris have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

Paris have scored first in 8 of their last 9 games.

Probable lineups

Martigues: Etille, Sovet, Falette, Hadjem, Centini, Belloumou, Mendy, Robin, Sibi, Ipieele, Moussiti-Oko.

Etille, Sovet, Falette, Hadjem, Centini, Belloumou, Mendy, Robin, Sibi, Ipieele, Moussiti-Oko. Paris: Nkambadio, Chergui, Mbow, Ollila, De Smet, Doucet, Cafaro, Marchetti, Gory, Hamel, Diko.

Martigues vs Paris match prediction

This match promises fireworks and plenty of action. Expect both teams to attack, as Paris aim to officially clinch promotion to Ligue 1, while Martigues fight for their Ligue 2 lives. Paris will also be seeking revenge for their first-round loss, adding even more motivation. My pick for this game: over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.69.