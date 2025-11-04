Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.53 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Wednesday, November 5, the UEFA Champions League’s fourth round will feature an intriguing clash as Marseille host Atalanta. The match kicks off at 21:00 CET, and here’s my prediction.

Marseille vs Atalanta: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Marseille have won just one of their last four matches.

Atalanta are winless in six straight games: five draws and one defeat.

None of Atalanta’s last six matches have seen more than two goals scored.

Marseille remain unbeaten at home this season.

Atalanta are winless in their last three away games, having managed only one away victory this season.

Marseille have won 36% of their matches this season without conceding; Atalanta, just 8%.

Atalanta have scored in both halves in only one match this season.

Both sides have the same number of goalless defeats so far this season.

The two teams met in 2024 — that time, they drew 1–1 before Atalanta claimed a 3–0 victory in the return fixture.

Marseille vs Atalanta: Match Preview

The two sides currently sit next to each other in the group standings, both within the playoff zone. This encounter carries high stakes — three points that neither team has been able to secure easily in this competition.

Marseille have recorded one win in this Champions League campaign — a convincing 4–0 home triumph over Ajax in the second round. Their other two matches ended in narrow defeats: 1–2 to Real Madrid in the opener and 1–2 against Sporting in the previous round. With three points, Marseille occupy 18th place in the overall standings. In Ligue 1, however, things are looking brighter: they sit second with 22 points after 11 rounds, just two behind the leaders.

Atalanta, under new head coach Ivan Jurić, are still trying to find their rhythm. In Serie A, the Bergamo side sit 11th, five points adrift of the European spots — a manageable gap. Their Champions League campaign began poorly with a 0–4 defeat to PSG, but they bounced back with a 2–1 victory over Club Brugge and a goalless draw against Slavia Prague. That leaves them with four points and 17th place in the table.

Probable Lineups

Marseille: Rulli; Murillo, Pavard, Aguerd, Garcia; Vermeeren, Højbjerg; Greenwood, Gomes, Paixão; Aubameyang

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Kossounou, Hien, Djimsiti; Bellanova, De Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta; De Ketelaere, Sulemana; Lookman

Prediction

These are two evenly matched teams heading into a crucial battle. With both sitting side by side in the standings, neither can afford to slip up. Expect a competitive contest — my pick is for both teams to score.