Mansfield vs Peterborough United prediction and betting tips on April 30 2025

Prediction on game Peterborough wont lose Odds: 1.727 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On April 30th, the "Van Call Stadium" will host the 42nd round match of the English League 1, where "Mansfield" will face "Peterborough United". I propose a bet on goals/cards/winner for this match.

See also: Blackpool vs Birmingham City prediction and betting tips on April 30 2025

"Mansfield"

The team has only once, back in the 70s, made it to the second division, but that experience remained singular. Even a level below, appearances have been rare and unsuccessful. The last such experience was at the start of the century, two decades ago. Only last spring, by finishing third in League 2, did they finally manage to move up again.

They seemed to be advancing confidently towards their sole goal - to establish themselves at the new level - during the first round. This groundwork helps them stay above the relegation zone, although in April they started losing frequently again. They only managed a draw with "Rotherham", 3-3. They had no chances against "Reading" and "Birmingham".

"Peterborough United"

The club has appointed Darren Ferguson as head coach several times. Under his leadership, they have repeatedly risen to the Championship. However, there was a fairly quick drop back to League 1. There were chances for promotion in 2024, but they ended up fourth in the regular season, followed by defeat in the playoffs.

This season, the team has sharply declined. Losing almost half of their matches, they are languishing in the lower part of the standings - although they have distanced themselves from the relegation zone's outsiders. Nevertheless, the 1-1 with "Bolton" marked their fourth consecutive match without a loss.

Match Facts

"Mansfield" has lost five of their last six matches

"Peterborough United" is unbeaten in their last four matches

On average, "Peterborough" scores 1.48 goals and concedes 1.7 goals per match

H2H

"Mansfield" has won all three of the last head-to-head matches, although they passed the opponent on penalties in the 2023 cup.

Mansfield vs Peterborough United Prediction

Bookmakers believe that "Town" has every chance to win at home. However, the visitors are in good form, unlike the hosts - we expect Ferguson's side not to lose (odds - 1.727).